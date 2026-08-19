Kevin Dillon: Bio And Career Highlights

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Kevin Dillon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kevin Dillon

August 19, 1965

New Rochelle, New York, US

61 Years Old

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Kevin Dillon: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Kevin Dillon?

Kevin Brady Dillon is an American actor recognized for his compelling character performances. His work often brings a distinct intensity to roles across film and television.

He first captured wide attention with his role as Johnny “Drama” Chase on the HBO comedy series Entourage, which earned him multiple Emmy nominations and significant acclaim. The series solidified his status as a beloved comedic presence.

Early Life and Education

His family, including his older brother, actor Matt Dillon, nurtured a creative environment in Mamaroneck, New York. Kevin Brady Dillon developed an early interest in commercial art, even studying at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.

He later attended Mamaroneck High School, where he shifted his focus to acting, ultimately following his brother’s path into the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships

Kevin Dillon married actress Jane Stuart in April 2006, a partnership that garnered media attention during their time together. The couple later divorced in 2019.

Dillon shares two children, including a daughter named Ava Dillon, with his former wife, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights

Kevin Dillon gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Johnny “Drama” Chase in the HBO comedy series Entourage, securing three Primetime Emmy Award nominations and a Golden Globe nomination. This defining role highlighted his comedic timing and brought him significant critical praise.

Beyond his television success, Dillon made a notable impact in film with his supporting role as Bunny in the war drama Platoon. He also garnered acclaim for playing musician John Densmore in the biographical film The Doors.

Signature Quote

“You know what I’m talking about. Victory!”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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