Kevin Bacon: Bio And Career Highlights

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Kevin Bacon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kevin Bacon

July 8, 1958

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

68 Years Old

Cancer

Kevin Bacon: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Kevin Bacon?

Kevin Norwood Bacon is an American actor known for his versatile performances across diverse film genres. His enduring presence in Hollywood led to the popular “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” game, highlighting his vast industry connections.

He burst into the public eye with his energetic portrayal of Ren McCormack in the 1984 musical-drama Footloose. This iconic role cemented his status as a captivating leading man.

Early Life and Education

Bacon was the youngest of six children, born and raised in a close-knit family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His father, Edmund Bacon, was a prominent urban planner, while his mother, Ruth Hilda Holmes, worked as an elementary school teacher and activist.

He attended Julia R. Masterman School and later the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Arts, nurturing his early passion for acting. At age 17, Bacon moved to New York City to study at the Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Kevin Bacon’s early career, including a five-year relationship with actress Tracy Pollan in the 1980s. He met actress Kyra Sedgwick on the set of the PBS film Lemon Sky in 1987, and they married on September 4, 1988.

Bacon and Sedgwick share two children, Travis Sedgwick Bacon and Sosie Ruth Bacon. The couple has often collaborated professionally, appearing together in films like The Woodsman and Loverboy.

Career Highlights

Kevin Bacon’s dynamic film career is defined by iconic roles in Footloose and Apollo 13, showcasing his range from dance-driven rebellion to grounded drama. He also garnered critical praise for his intense performances in films like JFK and Mystic River.

Beyond acting, Bacon co-founded The Bacon Brothers band with his brother Michael, releasing multiple albums blending rock, folk, and blues. He also serves as a spokesperson for various campaigns, including the US egg industry. Bacon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Signature Quote

“Part of being a man is learning to take responsibility for your successes, and for your failures. You can’t go blaming others, or being jealous.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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