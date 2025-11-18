“F— P. Diddy”: Kesha Changes Lyrics Of Song, Shows The Finger Following Rapper’s Arrest

Kesha has made her stance crystal clear on the ongoing P. Diddy scandal, and she did it with just her lyrics.
Following the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs, the pop diva shared a TikTok video on Wednesday, September 18, and gave the finger to the music mogul, who was charged this week with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court in New York City and was ordered to be held without bail on Tuesday, September 17.
Kesha changed the iconic lyrics of her hit song TiK ToK to “Wake up in the morning like f— P. Diddy” to make her stance clear in light of his legal troubles
Image credits: Kesha / TikTok
Image credits: Kesha / TikTok
Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested this week and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution
Following the Last Night rapper’s arrest this week, the California native star uploaded a video on social media where she lip-synced to her new lyrics and showed the finger to the camera.
She debuted the change with a Coachella performance during Reneé Rapp’s festival set in April 2024, and she later confirmed that the lyric change will be permanent.
The pop diva shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the newly altered lyrics and flipped off the camera, seemingly as a response to the rapper’s arrest
Not long after her Coachella performance, she was asked by TMZ at the Los Angeles International Airport whether she would permanently change the lyrics.
“Yes, it will be [permanent],” she said. “The fans should learn it for my upcoming [shows]. I want to hear it louder than ever. I stand by that.”
“I’m not the kind of person that shuts the f— up,” she added. “I know what I stand for, I know my integrity is rock-solid, so I speak the truth. The industry can kinda, like, suck my di–.”
In a social media post she uploaded in August, the We R Who We R singer shared an emotional post on Instagram to celebrate the 15th anniversary of her hit song TiK ToK. She also mentioned in the post that she would be re-recording the song to permanently change the lyrics.
“I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp). Yes it is permanent,” she wrote in the caption. “I will re-record it when I have legal rights to! Now, my first baby stands for so much. It stands for fiercely protecting fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others.”
