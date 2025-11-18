“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

by

Many things can call for a double-check, be it something unusual we thought we saw at the store (until we glanced at it again and realized it was nothing out of the ordinary) or something unexpected we noticed while browsing on the computer. No matter the scenario, such situations typically make us stop in our tracks for a second and go “wait, what?!”

Plenty of situations evoking such a reaction are shared on the subreddit titled exactly that. Boasting more than 14,000 members, the ‘Wait What’ community is dedicated to all sorts of unexpected turns of events and humorous stories, some of which you can find in the list below; so scroll down to view them and see for yourself how a joke can stop you dead in your tracks.

#1 Vaccines Exposed

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Dildo_Emporium

#2 Hmmmm

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: CreatedByJaRo

#3 Yta And Need More Socks

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: VeryBadLlama

#4 Shaming Is Bad, No Matter Who It’s Directed To

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: the_blueprint

#5 👁️👃 👁️ What

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: canadiangooseboy

#6 Wait A Dang Minute

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Entitled_Goose

#7 Everyone Would Use Shapeshifting In Their Own Ways I Guess

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Akadragonfly

#8 Wait What

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: MonadoBoii

#9 That’s Just How I Am

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Plot Twist!

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: MasterpieceFit6715

#11 At Least He’s Having Fun

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Pennyquest_

#12 Oh

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: GreenDoomsDay

#13 I Would’ve Stared Back And Lost The Contest

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Amputation???

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Ach3r0s

#15 Well

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: BabyTheOctopus

#16 I Can Only Imagine What It Looked Like For Them

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: MasterpieceFit6715

#17 Haha Oh That Too

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Emmulah

#18 Missing The “Eez”

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Arrrrrrr Matey

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Livid_Cabinet_2701

#20 Already Included

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: AlanLeFloch

#21 This Happened To Me The Other Day

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Constant-Mud-7995

#22 Awww. Look At That Sad Panda…

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Mackoi_82

#23 Wait Hold Up!

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Um Hold On

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: mobiletophat

#25 This Ones Kinda On U

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: LongAstronomer1296

#26 Really Bro?

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: hippom3lon

#27 Wait A Minute

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: mati22123

#28 Look Once Again

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: sopadebombillas

#29 Wait What!!!

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Modder404

#30 Choo Choo I’m A Train Now

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: FerretPublic6142

#31 That’s Not How You Do It

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: rondelekXD

#32 Subscriber Stonk

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Kazzo_kid

#33 Have A Nice Day

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: XBeauty_bubblesX

#34 Now Serving… Fried… Just Fried

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: st0ned_boner

#35 The Whole Onion In This Advertisement Has The Peel On It, In The Slicer

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: I_SHIT_A_BRICK

#36 Wait What-

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: yourgoingtoh_ll

#37 But I Want Front Legs!

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: GeoNitzel

#38 He Is Right Though

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: reddit.com

#39 But How?!?!

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: mouZe512

#40 Ayo Wait What?

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Waifuslayer666

#41 Not Grandma

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: NotCompatible_UwU

#42 Wait A Second…

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: GreenDoomsDay

#43 How Did This Happen

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: ro2tr

#44 Corona Free

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Racingteamsam

#45 Skill Issue

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: MasterpieceFit6715

#46 Get Roasted

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: MasterpieceFit6715

#47 Hmmm…interesting

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: Masterdestroyr

#48 Wait… What?!

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: GreenDoomsDay

#49 Wait A Sec

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: appledrugstore

#50 Oh, Ummm

“Wait A Minute”: 50 Of The Best ‘Wait What’ Moments, As Shared By This Dedicated Community

Image source: l34rn3d

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Gets Screenshots Proving Girl He’s Dating Is Using Him For Money, Plans A Revenge Date
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Interview With Damon Lindelof – Reflections On LOST’s 7 Year Anniversary & Future Projects
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2011
Interior Design Wonders From The International Design Awards That Will Inspire You Today
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Disturbing Insides Of Leather Objects By Chinese Sculptor
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Smurftastic Fun Facts About The Smurfs
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2022
I Photographed Foster Children Every Month Through One Year To Show Importance Of Family And Home
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.