Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Regret You Have? (Closed)

going to church for 13 years when i could have easily just ran to my dads house
When I was 9(I think) I took a lot of the candy from all of my sisters Halloween bags and got sick. You bet it was punishment itself.
Putting up poster with shadow from sonic saying nice c*ck bro in the school toilets
I regret hurting my ex bf.
I regret being addicted to candy too much when I was younger. Led to serious problems but i’m ok now
I wish I had found a good therapist sooner. It took so long to untangle my self from all the anxiety I had as a kid.
