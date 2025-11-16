Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Regret You Have? (Closed)

by

Too lazy to think of a description.

#1

going to church for 13 years when i could have easily just ran to my dads house

#2

When I was 9(I think) I took a lot of the candy from all of my sisters Halloween bags and got sick. You bet it was punishment itself.

#3

Putting up poster with shadow from sonic saying nice c*ck bro in the school toilets

#4

I regret hurting my ex bf.

#5

I regret being addicted to candy too much when I was younger. Led to serious problems but i’m ok now

#6

I wish I had found a good therapist sooner. It took so long to untangle my self from all the anxiety I had as a kid.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 18-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 17, 2025
I Sculpted This Infamous Pirate In 3 Days
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Want To Show My Experiences In Citation And Reflect On This Phenomenon
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, And Schitt’s Creek Made My ‘A Little Bit Alexis’/Fisher Price Tribute Go Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Creates Incredibly Tiny Floating Worlds Inside Glass Test Tubes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
These Famous Actors Have Played JFK in Film and Television
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.