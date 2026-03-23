20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd ‘With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life’

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A Kentucky woman was arrested on Sunday (March 22) for allegedly driving her vehicle into a group of pedestrians.

The woman, identified as Kaydence A. Carpenter, was detained at 2:20 a.m. in Lexington after injuring several people.

A citation filed by the Lexington Police Department states that Carpenter first drew attention for disorderly conduct in a parking lot.

20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

Image credits: Fayette County Detention Center

As officers approached the scene, they noticed the 20-year-old was “driving with extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The woman allegedly drove her vehicle over a curb into a group of pedestrians, injuring four, LEX18 reported.

The citation notes that the pedestrians’ injuries had the potential to be life-threatening.

20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

Image credits: Notwokenow/X

Following the incident, Carpenter allegedly continued driving down Short Street in the wrong direction.

Police stopped Carpenter and arrested her. Authorities found she was carrying a fake ID along with her valid driver’s license.

According to the citation, the young woman showed signs of being under the influence.

20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

Image credits: Notwokenow/X

She exhibited “bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, a variety of emotional effects, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage radiated from her person,” the court document reads.

Carpenter was transported to the Fayette County Detention Center, where she participated in a field sobriety test, during which she reportedly showed signs of impairment.

20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;
20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

The driver has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, five counts of second-degree a*sault, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, and licensee allowing a person under the age of 21 on premises where liquor is sold.

A video obtained by LEX18 allegedly shows Carpenter driving into a group of pedestrians in a downtown Lexington parking lot as an individual screams in horror from behind the camera.

20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

Image credits: txstreetfights2/X

The 20-year-old woman was released later on Sunday after posting a $5,000 cash bond.

Carpenter can be seen smiling in her mugshot.

“She seems genuinely happy in her mugshot,” one viewer said on X.

“Wow, she looks really upset in the booking photo!” added another.

“She doesn’t belong behind the wheel. Lock her up and let her think about what she did,” expressed a third.

“How was this not attempted m*rder? She drove the car into about 7 people… when she could have backed up easily… there was nothing behind her!” one viewer said, reacting to the footage of Carpenter behind the wheel.

Wanton endangerment is defined under Kentucky law as engaging in conduct that creates a substantial danger of serious physical injury or d*ath to another person. This conduct occurs under circumstances that manifest an “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;
20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

First-degree wanton endangerment is charged as a Class D felony. An individual found guilty of this offense could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined up to $10,000.

Meanwhile, attempted m*rder involves both an action and the intent to take someone’s life and requires proof of intent. 

WKYT reported that Carpenter appeared in court on Monday (March 23). Her attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 14

The state asked that her driver’s license be suspended. The judge agreed it should be suspended until her case is resolved.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.

About 37 people in the United States lose their lives each day due to DUI-related car crashes, according to Forbes. That equals one DUI-related driving fatality every 39 minutes.

Most of the people responsible for these preventable fatalities are young. The 21-to-24-year-old age group and the 25-to-34-year-old age group have the highest percentages of intoxicated drivers involved in fatal crashes.

20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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20-Year-Old Kentucky Woman Arrested After Driving Into Crowd &#8216;With Extreme Indifference To Value Of Human Life&#8217;

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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