“Hot” Kentucky Man’s Viral Mugshot Sparks A Wave Comparisons From Brad Pitt To Benson Boone

The arrest of a Kentucky man has unexpectedly sent the internet into a frenzy, all thanks to his now-viral mugshot.
On Saturday, November 2, Max Whelan was taken into custody after allegedly rear-ending a patrol cruiser.
His booking photo was soon uploaded to a local arrest database, where it quickly made the rounds on social media through screenshots and reposts.
“I am appreciative of a fine looking person/man!! And Gawd Damn… He’s fine AF!!! I’m not gonna wanna post his bail but could be very understanding of someone who’d jump to do so,” gushed one user online.
Max Whelan’s arrest mugshot has turned him into an online sensation, with the internet collectively “drooling” over his looks
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
According to reports, Max was driving down Bardstown Road at around 3 a.m. when he allegedly struck the rear of an LMPD officer’s vehicle.
The officer had been stopped at a red light near MidCity Mall in Louisville, Kentucky.
When questioned at the scene, Whelan reportedly admitted to drinking earlier that night at a local bar called The Hub Louisville.
He told officers he had consumed “eight drinks about half an hour before driving.”
Max’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) at the time of his arrest was double the legal limit
Image credits: LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)
When asked whether he had been drinking beer or mixed drinks, he simply replied, “yes.”
According to police documents, his BAC was 0.141 when tested, which is nearly twice the legal limit.
In Kentucky, the maximum allowable BAC is 0.08.
He was arrested on the spot and charged with criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and concealing the identity of his vehicle, including tags worth $10,000.
The accused is facing three different charges, including criminal mischief and driving under the influence
Image credits: Max Whelan
While the officer’s car sustained minor damage and the officer was unharmed, Max’s case is still ongoing through the regional court system.
So far, no sentencing or adjudication has been publicly reported.
His arrest has gone viral for his “good looks,” with social media buzzing as both men and women gushed over him.
Some users reacted with humor and witty comparisons.
Image credits: Aedrian Salazar/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
One admirer wrote, “he’s the next Brad Pitt from the 90s,” while another hailed him as “Charlie Swan from Twilight.”
A third quipped, “I’m coming out of retirement from my ‘I can fix him’ days just for this one.”
One netizen even referenced Brittany Spears’ iconic Criminal song lyrics, “But mama I’m in love with a criminal. And this type of love isn’t rational..”
“The only crime this guy committed was having that flawless jawline,” expressed one supporter
Image credits: WLKY
Amid the wave of fans, a few critics called out “desperate” social media users who were obsessing over him.
One wrote, “He’s hot, but like… is in jail! God, are people really that desperate?”
Another added, “Drunk driving isn’t cool. Sober up first, man!!”
A third questioned, “Why do people keep trolling these local arrest databases just to find people they think are fine? Y’all are so toxic.”
Max has launched a fundraiser seeking donations for his “legal battle”
Image credits: Max Whelan
Following his arrest, Max has also started a GoFundMe to cover his legal expenses.
The campaign, titled Support Max Whelan’s Legal Battle, has a goal of $1.6K, of which $750 has been raised so far.
In the caption, Max wrote, “My name is Max Whelan and ive been in an unfortunate situation that has turned into overwhelming support.”
Image credits: Max Whelan
“I cant thank everyone enough for their kind words and if you find it in your heart to help me fight this case… i would absolutely fill my heart!!”
Some of the top donations included $250 from two anonymous donors.
“Let me get this straight, now we can get in trouble and ask people to bail us out, that’s lit. let me start a go fund me after I make bad decisions,” mocked one netizen.
Image credits: Max Whelan
“Honestly… it’s hard to focus on the charges when he’s looking this good,” wrote one admirer of Whelan
