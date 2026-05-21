Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

by

There’s almost nothing worse than your partner being rude and controlling in front of other people. Unfortunately, many women experience this. Research shows that 95% of men who use physical violence against their partners also use coercion and control to hurt their partners emotionally.

When this guy took his girlfriend to a business dinner, she struck up a conversation with his associate. The boyfriend immediately showed his controlling tendencies by basically telling her to shut up – a gesture that his business associate didn’t appreciate. In the end, his rude behavior cost him more than just a business deal.

A business deal gone wrong opened a woman’s eyes to her boyfriend’s misogynistic behavior

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

Image credits: debbalba / Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

After she dared to talk to his business associate during a meeting, he blamed her for costing him the deal

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

Image credits: Marzipan-Fabulous

“Derek was rude and HE caused the deal to go wrong,” the commenters reacted

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

The next day, the woman confronted her boyfriend

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

Image credits: Marzipan-Fabulous

Commenters cheered for the woman for standing up to her misogynist boyfriend

Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences
Man Humiliates GF In Front Of Potential Business Partner, Acts Surprised It Has Consequences

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Boss Puts Company Under Fire After Enforcing An Impossible Change Workers Maliciously Comply With
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Amy Heckerling: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 10, 2026
There Are Two Types Of Travelers In The World: Which One Are You? (10 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Doctor Reveals Disturbing Toilet Paper Danger In Public Bathrooms After Furious Dad’s Video Goes Viral
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
“The Horse Has No Regrets”: Jennifer Connelly Admits She Regrets Iconic Movie Scene, Sparking Career Debate
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2025
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 06-May-2026
3 min read
May, 10, 2026