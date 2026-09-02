Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Photos Spark Confusion Over Her Lady Bits: “I’m Sorry, How Is That So Small?”

Kendall Jenner has once again found herself at the center of an unusual media debate, but the photo causing the discussion is not new.
A 2021 shoot from her sister Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Valentine’s Day campaign has resurfaced online, with people commenting on how her body looks in the tiny red lingerie.
Some users questioned the size of the bikini and even focused on her intimate area.
“I’m sorry, how is her coochie that small?” said one user.
Kendall Jenner’s SKIMS campaign photo from 2021 resurfaced with a new set of criticism
The picture currently going viral was originally shared in February 2021, when Kendall was 25. She joined Kim and Kylie Jenner for a Valentine’s Day campaign for SKIMS’ Fits Everybody collection.
The sisters posed in red lingerie for the shoot, which Kim described at the time as the brand’s “sexiest collection yet.”
Kendall wore a red b*a with a very small matching thong and also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot.
One image showed Kendall taking a mirror selfie while wearing the lingerie and clear heels. Another showed her posing with her back toward the camera.
The campaign quickly attracted attention when it was first released. Kendall’s appearance became a major talking point, with some people praising her figure and others criticizing the photos as heavily edited.
Kim herself appeared impressed by her younger sister.
“Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her?” Kim said in an Instagram Story at the time.
She then joked, “Remind me never to do a photo shoot in lingerie with Kendall.”
Khloe Kardashian also reacted to Kendall’s photos, writing, “I just don’t even understand… How are you a living human? You’re soooooooo stunning I can’t take it.”
After it went viral, people accused the campaign of being heavily edited
The debate around Kendall’s appearance is not completely new.
After the campaign photos spread online in 2021, some people claimed her body had been digitally altered. Soon, comparisons started spreading on social media claiming that the proportions in the pictures were not realistic.
“Please don’t compare yourself to heavily edited images. Even Kendall doesn’t look like this irl,” one account wrote.
Kendall did not directly confirm whether the specific images had been edited. However, she responded after a fan compared themselves with her and said they wished they looked like her.
“I am an extremely lucky girl. Appreciative of all that I have,” Kendall wrote on X in 2021.
“But I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you! You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”
She had also spoken about feeling insecure about her body while growing up alongside her curvier sisters.
“My sisters are a lot curvier than me,” Kendall previously said.
“They have bo*bs, and I don’t have b*obs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be more s*xy like them?’”
She said she eventually became comfortable with being different from her sisters.
“I like that I have a different vibe to everyone,” she said. “I like to do different things. And that’s okay.”
Fans of the model defended her from the criticism
“Y’all inspect everything like it’s a forensic investigation,” one person wrote.
Another commenter defended Kendall, saying, “Give her some credit, she is the only one in that family that is naturally attractive and still looks human.”
The resurfaced picture has also led to comparisons with Barbie, with one person calling Kendall “a real-life Barbie doll.”
The renewed debate arrives at a time when Kendall has already been receiving plenty of attention for her personal life.
Kendall’s name has been appearing frequently online in recent months because of her reported relationship with Jacob Elordi, as reported by Bored Panda.
The pair had known each other for years before romance rumors began growing in 2026. They were spotted together around the Oscars and later drew attention at Coachella.
Their relationship became more visible during the summer as they traveled together and spent time with friends and family. They were seen in Hawaii, Tokyo and Australia before making several public appearances in August.
On August 20, Kendall and Elordi were photographed holding hands after dinner at China Tang at The Dorchester in London. They were later seen together in West London and were photographed again in West Hollywood on August 25.
An insider recently told Page Six that Kendall now sees Elordi as “husband material.”
“She’s dated great guys and had serious relationships before, but this is the first time she’s thought, ‘I could actually marry this person,’” the source claimed.
“Girl, that women is entirely fake,” wrote one netizen
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