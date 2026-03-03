“Dealing With A Lot”: How Kelly Osbourne’s Friends Are Reacting To Her Dramatic Weight Loss

Kelly Osbourne’s friends spoke about the reason behind her dramatic weight loss in recent months.
Since the passing of her father Ozzy Osbourne in July, the 41-year-old has lost a noticeable amount of weight and has become the target of relentless online commentary for her appearance.
The late rocker’s daughter also recently slammed critics for their “cruelty” as she navigates through the “hardest time” of her life.
Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Friends close to Kelly Osbourne said her recent weight loss was the result of losing her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who battled Parkinson’s disease and passed away at the age of 76 following a cardiac arrest.
Kelly’s recent appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards saw fresh commentary online about her appearance.
People called her “scary thin” and said they couldn’t “recognize her anymore.”
Image credits: JMEnternational/Getty Images
Image credits: hellosilka
Kelly’s friends told TMZ that they were concerned about her but were aware that she was grieving.
They said they were giving her grace as she worked through the difficult time.
“Sharon seems in a much better place. But it’s clear Kelly is still dealing with a lot of grief,” a source told the Daily Mail.
Image credits: modernhistory
Image credits: LesleeWatson3
While the bereaved daughter was aware of how she looked, her friends said she was currently finding it difficult to pay attention to her appearance.
It was difficult for her to keep her body at a healthy weight while she was still grieving and not eating properly, the friends told TMZ.
On February 28, Kelly and her mother, Sharon Osbourne, appeared onstage during the 2026 BRIT Awards to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the Black Sabbath frontman.
“Thank you for loving my father as much as we do,” a downcast Kelly said onstage.
Image credits: kellyosbourne
Image credits: GfromParkHill
Shortly after her appearance triggered public scrutiny, Kelly took to social media to slam critics for their “cruelty.”
“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.
Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Image credits: blazercarl
Image credits: barklysaints
“Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most,” she continued.
The former reality star said the situation wasn’t proving “strength” but an absence of “compassion and character.”
“I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life,” she said before adding that she shouldn’t even have to “defend” herself.
Image credits: kellyosbourne
“But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!” she said.
A few days before hitting back at critics, Kelly reshared a brazen comment she received online that said she “looks like a de*d body… She’s tooooo thin and fragile… Looks like she’s going to see her dad soon.”
Alongside a screenshot of the comment, the Osbourne daughter wrote: “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of ab*se!”
“This too shall pass, but like, holy f***,” she added.
Image credits: truestoryhub
Back in December, Kelly addressed critics for commenting on her body in a since-deleted Instagram video.
“To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill,’ or ‘Get off Oz*mpic, you don’t look right.’ My dad just d*ed,” she said.
Image credits: OliLondonTV
The TV personality said she was doing the best she could and only had her family to live for right now.
Her mother, Sharon, also shut down trolls commenting on her daughter’s weight loss during a December appearance on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show.
“She’s not happy, she’s lost her daddy, she can’t eat right now,” said the mother of three.
She also said trolling was a “shield for people that are unhappy,” and she felt “sorry” for those who engage in it.
Image credits: indiarchh
Image credits: SiPalingDepok
Image credits: LouOGLV
Image credits: Rambo2585790
Image credits: holla_ann22
Image credits: Ris21165Pheonix
Image credits: leroykubeka
Image credits: 5thGenTexProud
Image credits: TayLordeSwift13
Image credits: Noxismeta
Image credits: tinydancer003
