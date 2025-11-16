Hey Pandas, What Would You Do To Make Someone’s Day?

Acts of kindness…adopting, giving, helping.
#1
Listen to someone about something they want to talk about, even if you don’t. Whether it’s a hobby that they’re obsessed with, a big piece of news, a rant they need to get off their chest or just how they’re day is going. Everyone likes to be listened to.
And I really mean listen, give them your undivided attention. Put down your book, laptop, phone or notes. Nod, smile, say “tell me more” and “how do you mean?”.
It’s a great way I saying “I care” 💖
#2
Give them a compliment.
It doesn’t really matter what about, as long as you aren’t like,” I love your double chin!”
You never know if that is what gets them through the day.
#3
Go the extra mile!! I recently went with my kids to help an elderly lady I had met at the gym clean her old apartment during a move, but when we got there, there was a whole bunch of other things that needed done and she was still recovering from a surgery. Well, rather than the hour or two we planned for, we stayed the entire day. I’m pretty sure we’re friends for life now. 🥰 It was a blessing to serve her that way!
#4
I often compliment people on their clothing, hair, nails. Just because
#5
Even though you might have a million and a half things to do, give that person your undivided attention. Be present in their moment. Lots of times people just want to know you care by listening to them. Pay attention because more than likely you’ll learn something from them.
#6
Help where ever you see help is needed, whether that is emotionally, physically, financially or in other ways.
#7
Instead of saying good morning (or even nothing at all), you can say something like blessed service to them going to church.
Regardless of your own opinion. go beyond yourself and wish the other one the best in what they think is important to them.
#8
Hugs are always my go-to, if they’re fine with it, if not I really just listen to them. Sometimes I just leave it alone, it’s something only they can get through by themself (based on their reactions), other times I ask if I can help them in any way.
#9
Make a call, ask “Hey, how are you?” and mean it.
Send a card/letter just to surprise them with s/thing nice to find between bills.
#10
Smile!😁
#11
This one is guaranteed to work: When you’re at the grocery store, buy one of those little bunches of flowers and give them to a random stranger in the store or parking lot. It is so much fun to do and it really brightens their day. :)
#12
I don’t know if they have these in other countries, but in the US grocery stores often have little candy/toy machines at the entrance. I put a spare quarter in there for the next kid that comes along, and I”m sure it makes their day.
#13
“Wow, you look amazing” seems to work all the time.
#14
Dunno if i made her day but i did help lol, once going to work a saw a woman nervously looking at her car ( this was before the cellphone advent lol, only very well off people could have one of those ” bricks ” ) well, long story short, She was late for work and had a flat tire, so i offered to change her tire, She got extremely happy and wanted to pay me, but i never accept money in exchange for a favor, só i ended up getting late to work and covered in black site….
#15
I saw a Hispanic person walking down the highway, opposite the way I was going, carrying a gas can. As soon as I was able I turned around and got him to a gas station. Since I don’t speak Spanish worth a c**p and he was equally conversant in English, it was all sign language. Once back to his car, I did recognize, “gracias amigo”.
#16
If someone compliments me on jewelry or a scarf, and I don’t have an emotional tie to it, I will take it off and gift it to them.
As it forward…..everytime!
#17
I like giving and helping. If I see and older person who needs help if I can I’ll help. If I see someone who needs something and I can give I will give.
#18
Listen. Had a few random people come up to me and just start talking. Could just tell they were hurting and needed a shoulder.
