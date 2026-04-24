Kehlani: Bio And Career Highlights

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Kehlani: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kehlani

April 24, 1995

Oakland, California, US

31 Years Old

Taurus

Who Is Kehlani?

Kehlani Ashley Parrish is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer, celebrated for her candid, soulful R&B sound. Her music often explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, resonating deeply with a global audience.

Her breakout moment arrived with the 2015 mixtape, You Should Be Here, which earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. This critical acclaim quickly propelled her into the mainstream music scene.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Oakland, California, Kehlani Ashley Parrish faced early family challenges; her father passed away when she was a toddler, and her mother experienced incarceration. Her aunt lovingly adopted and raised her, providing a stable foundation for her formative years.

Kehlani attended the Oakland School for the Arts, initially focusing on ballet and modern dance. A knee injury during her junior high years shifted her artistic path, leading her to concentrate on singing and ultimately shaping her musical career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Kehlani’s public life, including relationships with NBA star Kyrie Irving and rapper YG. She was also linked to musician 070 Shake in recent years.

Kehlani shares her daughter, Adeya Nomi, with Javie Young-White, and the two co-parent. More recently, in October 2025, she confirmed her relationship with British singer and rapper Kwn.

Career Highlights

Kehlani’s R&B albums, including SweetSexySavage and It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, have consistently charted high on the Billboard 200, cementing her status in contemporary music. Her single “Gangsta” also achieved platinum certification as part of the Suicide Squad soundtrack.

Beyond her musical releases, Kehlani launched Honey Shot Productions, a company through which she directs her own music videos, demonstrating her creative vision. She also ventured into the tech industry with her health and wellness startup, Flora.

To date, Kehlani has garnered multiple Grammy Award nominations and secured two wins, most recently for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for her 2025 single “Folded.”

Signature Quote

“I think, as musicians, our music should be who we are.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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