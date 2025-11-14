30 Different And Unconventional Ways That People Treated Their Exes

Healing after a breakup takes time. And it doesn’t matter if you were dumped or did the dumping or that everyone is telling you that you will eventually start feeling better, you can’t help but think that no one could have ever experienced the things you went through. So give yourself the green light to get over it your way.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of ways people are dealing with their exes and it proves that there is no perfect recipe. From passive-aggressive gestures to constructive conversations, scroll down to check out the entries and upvote your faves.
#1 Found The Heart Of My Ex
Image source: breguet
#2 My Uncle’s Halloween Costume Is The Scariest Thing He’s Ever Known, His Ex-Wife
Image source: ketchuppacket
#3 When Love Is Over
Image source: recklessbehav
#4 It’s Valentine’s Day And My Ex-Girlfriend Sent Me This, So I Replied With This
Image source: BasedCris
#5 Came Across A 10-Year-Old Photo That Had My Brothers Ex-Wife In It And My Ex In It. Instead Of Deleting It I “Fixed” It
Image source: gknick
#6 Netflix & Zero Chills
Image source: heyqueenregina
#7 Best Ex Ever
Image source: Nikil_k
#8 My Wife Sent Me Our Son’s Music Results With The Comment “I Can Think Of, Like, 7 Ex-Boyfriends Who Needed A Scoresheet Like This”
Image source: not2dopey
#9 I Kicked My Loser Ex Out Of My House And Got A New Piece Of Art
Image source: roodaloo
#10 Ex-Fiancée And Ex Best Man Are Now Dating. He Left His Wii At My Place. I Made Sure To Get It Back To Him
Image source: PM_me_your_Jeep
#11 I Am Not A Graphic Designer. I Needed To Remove My Ex-Wife From A Vacation Picture In Mexico. How Did I Do?
Image source: itsme_timd
#12 I Went To A Party Where My Ex Girlfriend Was Present With Her New Boyfriend. This Was What I Was Wearing
Image source: Princekwg
#13 My Favorite Picture Of My Ex-Wife
Image source: sdricke
#14 Found My Ex In The Natural History Museum
Image source: SimonCowellsTrousers
#15 Wish You Were Here
Image source: sratsby
#16 I Split Up With My Boyfriend Yesterday. I Fell Asleep While He Was Packing And He Stole My Toilet
Image source: shelblikadoo
#17 My Friend Was Just Cheated On. This Is The Valentine’s Card She’s Sending Her Ex
Image source: sugarquills
#18 Damn Ex-Wives
Image source: Jahmay
#19 Bitter Man Buys The House Next Door To His Ex-Wife And Installs An Interesting Sculpture
Image source: lenkatuohy
#20 My Ex-Wife Just Gave Me This For My Birthday
Image source: Thereisnocureforbeingacunt
#21 This Guy Had Pictures Of Him And His New Wife Printed On His Checks So He Could Write His Ex Alimony With Them
Image source: smashley951
#22 Finally Found The Perfect Gift For My Ex
Image source: Lt_not_polite
#23 My Ex Was Bitter About Our Break Up And Started Comparing Me To Taylor Swift. This Was My Response
Image source: nmcgloghlin
#24 My Friend Received Some Flowers From Her Ex The Other Day
Image source: reddit.com
#25 My Ex Sent Me A Postcard
Image source: ronlechler
#26 While Preparing For My Garage Sale, I Found A Pendant My Ex Gave Me. I Decided To Be A Little Creative With Selling It
Image source: PatriarchVespa
#27 Paid For My Ex’s Glasses And Decided To Spend A Little Extra For An Engraving
Image source: livingdeadly
#28 Just Returned My Ex-Girlfriend To The Store
Image source: rackashak
#29 When You Get A Divorce
Image source: SomeJagaloon
#30 Pulling The Plug On My Ex-GF
Image source: deanex2
