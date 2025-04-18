Is It A Missed Opportunity To Not Bring Syd Back For Bad Boys: Ride or Die?

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is officially set to be released on June 7, 2024. As expected, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. There’s also some unexpected returns in the upcoming film as well. Joe Pantoliano returns as Captain Howard and even Reggie from Bad Boys II makes a cameo. However, the most surprising news is that Gabrielle Union will not reprise her role as Syd. It was never confirmed that she would return in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, but Smith did promise to bring her character back into the franchise.
Syd had a significant role in the sequel as Marcus’s sister, who happened to work as a DEA agent. There was also a spin-off with her Syd is LA’s Finest, an extremely under the radar series that went for two season before being cancelled. Syd made a solid impact in the Bad Boys sequel, but it wasn’t to the point where there was strong demand for her return. Does that mean creatives made the right decision in not bring her back for Syd in Bad Boys: Ride or Die?
Syd Was A Solid Character In Bad Boys II, But…
Syd certainly had a big role in the 2003 sequel and she was a fun foil for Marcus. However, the reason that she doesn’t particularly stand out in the franchise because it felt that Syd was more so eye-candy for Bad Boys II. Not only was Mike having a fling with her, but so was the main villain, Hector. Granted, she was simply undercover during her time with Hector, but the issue is that we never got much personal moments with the character.
It would’ve been great to get more perspective on her investigation. She clearly committed and determined to see it through from beginning to end, but she’s dealing with Cartel leader. How is this affecting her mental state? Without that layer of dimension, her character was a missed opportunity who seemed to be nothing more than sex appeal. That doesn’t mean her role was thankless in the sequel. Union does have good chemistry with Smith and Lawrence, and her importance does grow in the final act.
Syd comes across just nothing more than a plot device meant to serve the purpose of Mike and Marcus coming to rescue her. It wouldn’t nice if she got the last laugh on Hector instead of Marcus, as that would’ve been a good wrap-up on Marcus believing that she’s only in the DEA because of her looks.
What Syd Could’ve Done In The New Bad Boys Films
I haven’t seen LA’s Finest, so I’m not sure about how her character is portrayed in that series. I do know that Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett never pop up in the series. That means that it doesn’t have to be canon for Syd to make a return. Her character didn’t need to still be Mike’s girlfriend. In terms of Bad Boys For Life, Syd wasn’t particularly necessary. There could’ve been opportunity for Armando Armas to go after her since she has personal ties to Mike.
However, Syd wasn’t necessary for the third film. With the latest film focusing on Mike and Marcus being on the run, it could’ve been a fun way to re-introduce her character. Maybe she went off the grid following her near death experience in Bad Boys II? There’s an interesting story to tell after the events of Bad Boys II. Or if they want to keep LA’s Finest in canon, perhaps she’s retired and focused on a quiet life? There’s plenty of avenues that the new film could’ve taken to bring back her character. If a minor name like Reggie could make a re-appearance then why not Syd?
That said, Syd was never a focal point in any of the films. She’s wasn’t in the same vein as Captain Howard, so her level of importance was never that high to begin with. There’s certainly a story to tell with Syd in the Bad Boys world, but it’s not necessary that she joins Mike and Marcus in their misadventures.
Is It A Missed Opportunity To Not Bring Syd Back For Bad Boys: Ride or Die?
As I stated previously, there’s certainly a story to tell with Syd in the Bad Boys saga. However, a return at this point feels more like fan service. There’s no true purpose to bring her character back. She was NEVER an important figure in the franchise, and it even seems that her relationship with Mike is over as the character has a new love interest in Ride or Die. It’s quite possible that Gabrielle Union simply had no interest in returning. Whatever the case may be, if there is a Bad Boys 5 and the writers can find a compelling angle for the character then she should return. If not, then the series will move on just fine.
