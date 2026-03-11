Katy Perry Loses Bitter 16-Year Legal Battle Against Katie Perry

Australian designer Katie Perry has won a trademark case against US pop star Katy Perry after a 16-year-long legal battle.

The High Court of Australia on Wednesday, March 11, found that the former had not hurt the singer’s reputation or misled consumers with her eponymous clothing brand, which she started in 2007.

Netizens have shared their reactions following the verdict, with the majority criticizing the Hot N Cold singer’s decision to go against Katie for running a business under her birth name, while pointing out that “Katy Perry” is only her stage name. 

“Her real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. Someone who is a pretend Katy Perry tried to sue a real Katie Perry. Make that make sense,” one asked. 

The legal battle between Katie Perry and Katy Perry ends in the designer’s favor

Katie Perry, who now goes by her married name Katie Taylor, has been selling clothes at local markets, on her website, and through several social media accounts under the Katie Perry brand since 2008.

The legal battle began in 2009, when lawyers for Katy Perry sent cease-and-desist letters to her.

“I had never heard of the singer when I started my label,” Taylor said in court while detailing how she first heard of Katy in mid-2008 when the song I Kissed a Girl came on the radio.

“I was simply building a fashion business under the name I was born with,” she asserted. 

In 2019, Taylor sued the singer, arguing that her sale of sweatpants, hoodies, jackets, and other items during a 2014 tour infringed her trademark, and she won. 

However, in 2024, the ruling was overturned on appeal, with judges saying Katy had been using her name as a trademark five years before Taylor started her business.

As for today’s verdict, the High Court, in a 3:2 decision, found that given “the heightened strength of the reputation of Katy Perry, no ordinary person in Australia, after a moment’s reflection, would think Katie Perry’s products were linked to the singer.”

The court also ruled that Katy Perry’s eponymous label and her international merchandise distributor, Bravado, had been “assiduous infringers” of Taylor’s trademark, as they sold clothing in Australia despite their registration excluding clothing items. 

Both parties have released statements following the verdict

A spokesperson for the singer said in a statement: “Katy Perry has never sought to close down Ms. Taylor’s business or stop her from selling clothes under the Katie Perry label.”

“Today, by a 3:2 decision, the High Court determined that Ms. Taylor’s trademark can remain on the register,” the statement added, before noting that the court had “sent the case back to the Full Federal Court to determine issues raised by Katy Perry, including Ms. Taylor’s 10-year delay in bringing her case.”

In a statement posted on the Katie Perry website, the designer said the decision showed that “even small Australian businesses” could stand up for their rights.

“This case has never just been about a name,” she said. “It has been about protecting small businesses in Australia, standing up for what’s right, and showing that we all matter.”

Speaking to A Current Affair, a prominent Australian news program, Taylor said part of the reason she took Perry to court was to set a good example for her children.

“I know I’ve set a really good role model for them — of resilience, of standing up to bullies, and of backing yourself as well,” she said.

Netizens have backed Katie since the court’s decision and have wished the best for her business

“I’m really happy for the real Katie Perry! She didn’t steal anything from the singer. That’s her real name,” one user wrote.

Another added, “May the real Katie Perry have a super successful fashion empire.”

A third advised the designer to “come out with a shirt saying, ‘There can only be one Katie Perry.’”

“The real Katie Perry said ‘Yeah, nah,’ because that’s the Aussie way,” another observed.

A Katy Perry critic, meanwhile, wrote, “A case coming from a person with more money, influence, and power should account for bullying.”

“Celebs trying to push their weight around ordinary folks is really pathetic,” another echoed.

“Their names were spelled differently. Katie and Katy. Just goes to show the greed of the rich people to try and take down the little guys,” remarked a third.

A fourth, referencing the singer’s Blue Origin space trip, commented, “Fake astronaut suing over a name is crazy.”

“The fact that she dragged this out for 16 years is quite evident of how bitter and vindictive she is,” another said

