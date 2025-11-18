“So Brutal”: Katy Perry Roasted By 102-Year-Old Audience Member

A moment of pure TV gold unfolded as Katy Perry appeared on The Project and had a hilarious interaction with a 102-year-old audience member.
The singer, 39, appeared on the show ahead of her performance at the Australian Football League (AFL) Grand Final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 28. She is expected to perform multiple hit tracks from her years-long career and “1.5 songs” from her new album, 143.
During her appearance on The Project on Wednesday, September 25, the pop star was outwitted by an unlikely rival—Miss Edna.
Katy Perry found herself hilariously roasted by a sassy 102-year-old audience member, Miss Edna, during her appearance on The Project
Image credits: The Project
Image credits: The Project
The feisty 102-year-old audience member roasted the Roar singer while she humorously attempted to play the role of a reporter.
“You are also welcome to my show. I said [ages] 8 to 80, but there is no limit. Age is a construct,” Katy told the centenarian and then asked her who her favorite musicians were.
“I like quite a few, really,” the charming audience member replied. “I like them all, darling.”
After learning that Miss Edna was born in January, the singer gushed: “January? You’re Capricorn. Good for you. So is Orlando Bloom, my partner. He’s a movie star.”
Image credits: The Project
“One little last question: my grandma almost lived to about 100, and her secret was having a glass of white wine every night. What’s your secret?” the award-winning diva asked.
The elderly woman chuckled and said that’s “naughty” before revealing she would trade the wine for a “glass of water.”
“So what if I go to the club with my white wine and start dancing? Will I live to 102?” the singer then asked.
“We didn’t expect it to be so brutal,” said one of the show’s hosts after the centenarian’s cheeky reaction
Miss Edna’s answer was swift and blunt: “No.”
The room erupted in laughter as Katy, momentarily stunned, had no choice but to laugh at herself.
Even the hosts couldn’t resist joining in the fun, as Waleed Aly quipped, “We didn’t expect it to be so brutal.”
Hot off her win at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Roar singer is ready to bring her A-game to the Australian Football League (AFL) Grand Final
Image credits: katyperry
While on the show, Katy spoke about her upcoming performance at the AFL Grand Final, which comes fresh off her electrifying act at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
The performance “is going to be that futuristic, next-level type of stuff. I’ll be singing all the songs people know and one-and-a-half new ones, but mostly the ones people can sing along to,” she told The Project’s hosts. “This is basically a big appetizer for what I’m about to do on tour here in Australia.”
