Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Key Detail On The Red Carpet Has Fans Convinced She’s Pregnant

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau set tongues wagging after making their official red carpet debut together, but it wasn’t their appearance as a couple that captured the internet’s attention.
The pair stepped out on Monday, June 8, at the Tribeca Festival in New York City, where the former Canadian prime minister accompanied the pop star to the world premiere of her documentary film.
While the event marked a major public milestone for the duo, social media users quickly became fixated on a particular gesture from Trudeau, sparking intense pregnancy rumors about Perry.
One suspicious netizen questioned, “I don’t know, but it’s the way he put his hand on her stomach. I don’t know what are y’all thinking?”
Justin Trudeau’s red carpet gesture with Katy Perry sent pregnancy rumors into overdrive after fans spotted a seemingly telling detail
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After nearly a year of dating, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their relationship red carpet official after first sparking romance rumors in July of last year.
Their relationship was confirmed months later, in October, when the pair was photographed by paparazzi engaging in PDA aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara.
Just days later, on October 25, Perry’s 41st birthday, the couple was seen enjoying a dinner date in Paris, France, marking their first public acknowledgment of the relationship.
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On Monday, the former Canadian prime minister joined Perry at the world premiere of her concert documentary film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris.
The project reportedly captures the high-energy performances and cinematic visuals of her latest global music tour.
Katy stepped onto the red carpet wearing a structured ivory-white vintage halter-neck gown by Lanvin, featuring dimensional rose-like fabric detailing along the neckline.
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To avoid drawing attention away from the dress, Perry kept her accessories minimal, opting for small silver drop earrings and a matching statement ring.
Meanwhile, Justin opted for a classic tailored black single-breasted suit, paired with a crisp white dress shirt and a sleek black skinny tie.
The couple arrived and walked the length of the red carpet hand in hand. While posing for photographers, they shared lighthearted laughs, leaned in close, and playfully touched their foreheads together.
After almost a year of dating, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on Monday
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In one notable moment that netizens quickly picked up on, Trudeau placed his hand near Perry’s stomach, igniting a wave of pregnancy rumors online.
In clips circulating on social media, the Dark Horse singer appeared to immediately reach down, take his hand, and gently reposition it from her stomach to her waist.
Reacting to the moment, one user wrote, “Just watch the way he puts her hand on her stomach and she takes it away. Could she be? Is it possible?”
Fans speculated heavily after the former politician placed his hand on Perry’s stomach, which she appeared to move away immediately
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Another user added, “Is she pregnant? I thought she had already announced that but yeah, I think they’re definitely expecting.”
“The way he touched her stomach and she pushed his hand away,” remarked a third.
Others commented, “Okay, I wasn’t the only one thinking that… SHE’S PREGNANT. LOOK CAREFULLY!”
Some users speculated that the moment was a PR stunt designed to generate buzz for Perry’s new documentary, with one person writing, “I feel like he purposely did that to start rumors, that’s why they both laughed as he did it.”
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“Fake publicity stunt relationship, both with the same publicist plugging the movie…”
The latest wave of pregnancy rumors came just months after similar speculation first erupted in February 2026, when the couple stepped out at the Coral Casino and Cabana Club in Montecito, California.
Instead of her trademark fitted outfits, Katy wore a loose white cover-up and strategically carried a folded robe draped across her midsection.
Katy has a daughter from her ex-partner, Orlando Bloom, while Justin shares three children with his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
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Social media users quickly interpreted the look as a possible attempt to conceal a growing baby bump.
However, insiders swiftly shut down the speculation, telling the Daily Mail, “There have been rumors recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not.”
“She’s not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships.”
Perry went public with her relationship with Trudeau just months after ending her longtime relationship with former fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
Justin separated from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage and three children together.
During a post-screening Q&A for her concert documentary at the film festival, Katy also famously referred to Trudeau as “the love of my life.”
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While discussing the 91-date tour, she explained that she and Justin were already together when she performed in Paris in November 2025, stating, “That show was after I met the love of my life, and I felt very anchored by that.”
Perry further described the relationship, saying, “I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite… and sometimes I need to be grounded. Having that anchor makes me feel whole.”
“I don’t know, but it’s the way he put his hand on her stomach. I don’t know what are y’all thinking?” questioned one netizen online
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