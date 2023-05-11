8 TV Shows That Peaked In Season 4

For most TV shows, season 4 is seen as a turning point in the story. By this time, the show’s creators have been given a chance to flesh out the characters, establish the show’s tone and direction, and test their ideas. Many shows rise to even greater heights in their fourth season, delivering some of their best storytelling and character development.
However, there are some cases where the Season 4 usually turns out to be the TV show’s best form and as the story proceeds to other seasons, it starts to decline in quality. From comedies to dramas, this phenomenon happens across genres. The excellence of these shows listed below shines forth in the fourth season and for some reason, later seasons struggle to measure up.
1. Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones‘ fourth season is widely considered one of the show’s most outstanding and iconic runs in its eighth-season history. From the death of Joffrey in the season’s second episode to the iconic battle between Obreyn Martell and The Hound, to the season-ending with Daenerys chaining her dragons. This season delivered several jaw-dropping moments that left an impression on the show’s fans. Reflecting the pinnacle of the show’s ambitious and intricate storytelling, with complex character arcs and shocking plot twists that propelled the show to unprecedented heights of popularity.
2. Breaking Bad
Breaking Bad, the critically acclaimed show about a high school chemistry teacher turned meth cooker, reached new heights during its fourth season. The season was defined by several unforgettable moments, including the explosive finale and the unexpected plot twists that left viewers gasping for air. The season was anchored by Bryan Cranston‘s groundbreaking performance as Walter White, who by this point, had become a mastermind in his criminal underworld. What made season 4 particularly impressive was the level of suspense and intrigue it managed to maintain throughout each episode. A standard that the show’s following season could not maintain.
3. The Americans
The Americans is a spy thriller show set during the Cold War, which peaked in its fourth season by hitting a sweet spot in its storytelling and character development that it never quite managed to recapture in later seasons. During this season, the stakes were higher than ever as Elizabeth and Philip Jennings, the show’s central characters, struggled to maintain their dual identities as KGB spies and American suburbanites. The season was defined by clever plot twists, sharp dialogue, and realistic and nuanced themes of patriotism, loyalty, and family. While the TV show continued for two more seasons, some viewers and critics felt it never quite regained the momentum of Season 4, with pacing that was sometimes slow and repetitive.
4. Lost
Another show that can be argued peaked in the 4th season is Lost. This season featured some of the show’s most thrilling moments. During this season, the show expanded its mythology and delivered several plot twists that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Events like the Oceanic Six storyline and the introduction of the freighter crew made for some of the show’s most memorable moments, and the season was widely praised. However, the show’s intrigue and quality began to wane in later seasons. The writers added convoluted subplots, while its central mysteries remained unresolved, leading to a loss of interest. The final season, in particular, was criticized for being unfocused and melodramatic, and the series finale, which attempted to tie up the show’s many loose ends, proved divisive.
5. Agents of SHIELD
The Marvel-based spy thriller, Agents of SHIELD, had the strongest run in its fourth season, where we find the main characters caught in a virtual world created by the villainous Aida, which allowed the showrunners to experiment with different settings, styles, and genres. The character developments and exploration of various dystopian storylines were widely praised, providing fans with some of the most mesmerizing narratives of the series. However, subsequent seasons found the show struggling to recapture the essence of what made its fourth season so fantastic.
6. Dexter
Dexter, the Showtime drama about a blood spatter analyst with a secret life as a vigilante serial killer, hit its creative peak in its fourth season. During this season, Dexter’s family was threatened by a terrifying adversary, the Trinity Killer, who pushed Dexter to his limits and delivered some of the show’s most emotional and thrilling moments. The season’s finale was praised for its great story and acting and it earned critical acclaim and several awards, including a Primetime Emmy for John Lithgow’s portrayal of the Trinity Killer. Despite its early success, subsequent seasons of the show failed to maintain the quality of its fourth season. With each new season, it became more apparent that the show had overstayed its welcome and lost the edge that made it so captivating in its earlier days.
7. Scrubs
Medical dramas are a staple in television and Scrubs, was one of the more loved shows in this genre. The 4th season focused on J.D. and Elliot’s on-again, and this somehow ended up being the best that the show had been. With some of the more memorable episodes like “My Musical” and “My Life in Four Cameras,” the show also delivered some of its most emotionally poignant moments. This was short lived as its later seasons are often considered a decline from its fourth season’s peak. Changing networks, moving from NBC to ABC, which resulted in a creative shift that affected the overall quality of the show.
8. How I Met Your Mother
How I Met Your Mother is one of the most popular sitcoms in the history of television. The centrepiece for the 4th season was Barney and Robin’s romance, as the two fan-favourite characters developed a mutual attraction. The season also introduced the character of Stella, who was initially a love interest of Ted but eventually ended up marrying Tony. The season’s focal point was the escalating dynamic between these characters, culminating in the season finale’s revelation that Barney and Robin began a secret relationship. While this was very important to the show’s overall storyline, its quality started to dwindle after this season.
