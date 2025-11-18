Kate Middleton Returns To Work For The First Time Since Finishing Chemotherapy

Kate Middleton has returned to work for the first time since completing her chemotherapy treatment.
The Princess of Wales met with her Centre for Early Childhood team members and the Kensington Palace staff at Windsor Castle, The Telegraph reported Tuesday (September 18).
The meeting was about the 42-year-old’s Early Years project, which examines “how experiences in early childhood are often the root cause of today’s hardest social challenges such as addiction, family breakdown, poor mental health, suicide, and homelessness,” per the Royal Family’s official site.
Kate was reportedly updated about the project throughout her illness when she felt well enough to work from home.
Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty
On September 9, the princess posted a video announcing her cancer treatment had concluded.
The highly personal video shows her with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, walking and playing games in the Norfolk countryside.
“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said.
“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”
She continued: “The cancer journey is complex, scary, and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.
“With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”
Image credits: Clive Brunskill/Getty
Kate said she looked forward to “undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can” while prioritizing her health and recovery.
The princess revealed in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment two months after she was hospitalized for an unspecified type of abdominal surgery.
Although the chemotherapy treatment has been completed, Kensington Palace has stated that it’s still too early to confirm whether Kate is cancer-free.
Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment in a video with her family
This year, she has been seen in an official capacity twice— on June 15 at Trooping the Colour and in July at Wimbledon, which she attended with her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Middleton.
According to The Sunday Times, Kate is “potentially” expected to join the rest of the royal family at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day service on November 10.
This tradition has been observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of World War One to honor armed forces members who died in the line of duty.
The following month, the princess is expected to host her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey.
On social media, people said the princess’ activities could not be defined as “work”
