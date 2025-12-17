‘Karen’ Who Went On Drunken Rampage At Upscale Restaurant Exposed As Glamorous Tech Executive

Shireen Afkari, a 32-year-old tech executive, has been identified as the intoxicated woman at the center of a violent confrontation that erupted inside an upscale San Francisco restaurant over the weekend.
The incident, which was captured on video and quickly circulated online, showed a woman later unmasked as a Strava manager physically attacking restaurant staff after being cut off from alcohol.
What initially appeared to be simply the newest “Karen” meltdown of 2025 took on a different dimension once her identity emerged, along with firsthand accounts from the bartender she assaulted.
The confrontation unfolded Saturday night at Hazie’s, a celebrity chef restaurant in San Francisco, where Afkari and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Christian Bruchman, had been drinking.
According to bartender Miguel Marchese, staff had already flagged the couple for their behavior well before the altercation turned physical.
“Initially, the server verbalized to me that she could tell that her table was not only intoxicated, but perhaps on some other substances,” Marchese told local media. “They were giving her quite a rough time and being quite verbally abrasive with her.”
The working manager ultimately instructed staff to stop serving the couple due to their visible intoxication and escalating attitude.
Marchese said that when everything went from bad to worse.
“[The manager] retracts her cocktails from the table because I had just made them,” he explained.
“He brings them back and simply tells me, ‘They’ve had enough to drink. We shouldn’t serve them anymore.’ And then later, it just kind of spiraled into chaos.”
Afkari allegedly stormed into the kitchen, yelling at staff. Soon afterwards, the situation had deteriorated into a physical fight.
Afkari was booked into San Francisco County Jail for intoxication shortly after the incident
Video footage shows Marchese and another employee restraining Afkari and Bruchman and carrying them out of the restaurant as patrons cheered.
But the confrontation did not end once they were outside.
“As soon as I’m about to let her go, because she’s off the property, she grabs my hair really tight,” Marchese said.
“She wraps my hair around her hand and just pulls on it for dear life. It was quite painful.”
Bystanders repeatedly told her to stop and let go as employees tried to free Marchese from her grip.
He was only able to break free after tossing Afkari’s phone down the street. As she ran to retrieve it, Marchese tripped her, causing her to fall face-first onto the sidewalk.
Footage shows Afkari yelling and pushing her boyfriend before stumbling away.
San Francisco police confirmed officers were called to the scene around 9:40 pm regarding a person who had been escorted from a business.
“Officers developed probable cause to arrest the woman,” a police spokesperson said. Afkari was booked into San Francisco County Jail for public intoxication. It remains unclear whether she has since been released.
Strava confirmed they were aware of the incident and that Afkari had been terminated as a result
As the footage spread, Afkari was identified as an employee of Strava, a popular fitness tracking platform with social networking features. She worked as senior manager of growth marketing and retention prior to going viral.
The company confirmed it was aware of the incident and took immediate action.
“We’re aware of an employee who exhibited extremely concerning off-hours behavior,” a Strava spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “We don’t condone violence of any kind and this does not reflect the standards we expect of our team.”
The spokesperson confirmed Afkari was terminated from the company.
Hazie’s has not commented publicly, and attempts to reach Afkari and Bruchman for comment have so far gone unanswered.
What remains is a clear account of how a night of heavy drinking escalated into violence, and how a viral moment peeled back the anonymity of a woman whose professional life is now in shambles.
“No doubt she’s an AH inside but damn it’s crazy how one night of drinking can truly ruin your life,” a reader wrote.
“Honestly, given how intoxicated and violent she was, she got off easy,” another replied. “She could have been beat down and fired, or really hurt someone, got sued and fired.”
Afkari joins a growing list of 2025 Karens that surprised netizens with unacceptable behavior from getting into violent fights, to outright racism.
