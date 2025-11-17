“Very Weird Behavior”: Kanye West And His Wife Get Lifetime Venetian Boat Ban After R-Rated Incident

Celebrated hip-hop artist Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori have found themselves in hot water (again) following their recent escapade in Venice where the prestigious Venice International Film Festival is currently taking place.
The couple’s R-rated behavior aboard a water taxi has led to them being banned by Venezia Turismo Motascafi, one of the city’s prominent boat companies.
Recently, Kanye West and his partner Bianca Censori were banned from using primo Venetian boat services for their NSFW behavior
In response to images that surfaced last week showing the pair engaged in compromising activities on one of its boats, Venezia Turismo Motascafi issued a statement saying: “West and Censori will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” adding that they completely disassociate themselves “from such acts and behavior.”
The spokesperson for the boat company clarified that the driver had been oblivious to what was happening behind him due to heavy boat traffic. He stated that if he had known about these “obscenities,” he would have immediately disembarked and reported them.
"West and Censori will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company's boats," the Venetian company stated
This is not the first time that Kanye West, whose legal name is Ye, has stirred up controversy, however. Last year saw him facing severe criticism for making violently anti-Semitic remarks on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show.
His comments resulted in multiple suspensions from social media platforms and severed ties with major brands like Gap, Balenciaga, and Adidas.
However, this is far from being the first time the couple have stirred up controversy during their sojourn in Italy
Meanwhile, throughout the entire summer, the couple has been attracting attention due to their choice of attire.
Not a couple of weeks after Ye and Bianca made waves in Italy for wearing extremely revealing outfits – in West’s case, deciding to ditch footwear altogether – the Kardashian lookalike sparked controversy by donning a see-through two-piece ensemble, leaving very little to the imagination.
This follows criticism that argued that the pair’s revealing garbs amounted to ‘public indecency,’ an offense that could result in a fine of up to €309, according to the ruling of the Italian Constitutional Court.
“I wish the police would arrest these two for their ignorant behavior. They are making a mockery of the country,” one of the comments said.
The water taxi company wasn't the only one having serious doubts about the couple's improper behavior
