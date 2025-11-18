Woman Gets Drunk At Work Event, Exposes Ex-BF’s Bad Behavior To His Coworkers, He’s Furious

Do you know the saying: “Loose lips sink ships?” That’s especially true if those lips are fueled by a few too many cocktails and a whole lot of bottled-up frustration. You might as well forget the ship—your career and reputation might just be the things sinking!
One woman found herself in that nightmare scenario where you spill a bit too much tea at a work event, and suddenly, you’re desperate to rewind time. This is the kind of mess that makes you want to dive headfirst into a pillow fort and never come out.
More info: Mumsnet
Work parties are fun but, if you have too many drinks, you might do or say things you regret, and the entire office will know about it
One woman got a bit too tipsy at a work event and started bad-mouthing her ex-boyfriend, who works in the same industry
After a bad breakup, the woman confided in a few female coworkers about her ex-boyfriend’s bad behavior, who immediately told everything to the man
Image credits: Hangxietic
The woman feels terrible for bad-mouthing her ex-boyfriend at a work event and, desperate to fix the mess, has taken to the internet asking for advice
Our leading lady went through a breakup that everyone could see coming from miles away. The guy? Let’s just say he wasn’t winning any “Best Boyfriend” awards. We don’t need all the gory details—let’s just agree it was messy enough to call it quits.
The fun part is that they work in the same industry, and he’d somehow managed to keep a shiny reputation. But she’d seen the not-so-sparkly side of him, and after finally breaking up, all those pent-up emotions were just waiting for an escape hatch. And when they escaped, they kept on going, and at an industry event, no less.
The event in question? A place where the wine was flowing freely, and apparently, so did the gossip. The OP (original poster) found herself in the company of a few seemingly sympathetic women, and before she knew it, the floodgates opened.
She bad-mouthed her ex, and though she didn’t spill every ugly detail, she definitely let them know exactly what she thought of him. Nothing untrue, but boy, did she let it out.
Normally, the OP is the kind of person who keeps her personal life and work drama in separate lanes. Total pro, cool as a cucumber. But this time she let loose, and the next day was all about piecing together hazy memories. And, spoiler alert, it wasn’t pretty.
Here’s where things get ugly. In the span of just 24 hours, the women she confided in had gone straight to her ex, spilling every word she said like a breaking news bulletin. The ex was livid after finding this out, but honestly, who wouldn’t be?
The OP was left devastated and mortified, ready to pack up her things, move back to her home country, and disappear into the night. She had apologized, profusely, even, but as of now, her ex hasn’t replied. And let’s be real—it’s not looking great.
If you’ve ever been in this kind of hot mess (no shame, we’ve all been there), you know exactly how the OP is feeling. But here’s the thing: you can’t take back what’s already out there. What you can do is fess up, and to her credit, the OP did just that. Good first step.
Apologizing might sound easy, but let’s be real—it’s more than just throwing out a “sorry.” You’ve got to show that you understand why the other person’s hurt. And yeah, that’s not exactly a walk in the park when you’re still feeling all kinds of emotions.
However, experts say that you can’t force someone to forgive you. Everyone heals at their own pace, and pushing for forgiveness might just make things worse. So, while our OP waits in radio silence, she has to give the guy some space, no matter how uncomfortable it is. And judging herself too harshly won’t speed up the process.
While the OP’s situation is awkward, no doubt, it’s not the end of the world. We all mess up, it’s just part of being human. Sure, it feels like a massive deal right now, but in the grand scheme of things? This isn’t going to be the story the OP will be remembered for.
But it would be a good idea to skip that extra glass of wine next time she’s at a work event, because alcohol has a funny way of turning even the most composed among us into unfiltered, emotional beings.
Some people might get sappy and tell everyone they love them, but others, like the OP, get a little too honest about their not-so-great exes. Alcohol lowers inhibitions and affects your judgment, which is why you might end up saying things you wouldn’t normally share, and especially at work events where the stakes are higher.
What do you think of this story? Have you ever been in a similar situation where you said something you shouldn’t have? Let us know in the comments!
People in the comments tell the woman that there is nothing else to do other than apologize and move on, as she can’t take back what she said
