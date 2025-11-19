Kanye Just Lost $20 Million Because Of Bianca Censori’s Grammys Stunt: “Well Done, Japan”

Kanye West has reportedly lost a $20 million deal to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome, Japan this coming May.
According to the Daily Mail, the rapper’s wife, Bianca Censori, caused controversy at the 2025 Grammys by wearing a see-through, skin-colored outfit, which alarmed investors in the Asian country.
Insiders told the outlet that West’s stunt has been met with widespread disapproval in Japan, a country with a much different culture than the United States.
“Kanye is just ****ing up every opportunity that comes to him,” the source said.
“The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan. He has completely misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people.”
Censori and West’s naked stunt at the Grammys reportedly lost the rapper $20M as investors cancel Japan concerts in disgust
Image credits: Swan Gallet/Getty Images
The incident saw Censori appear covered in a striking black fur coat over a revealing mesh ensemble.
West then seemingly told the model to “make a scene” by turning around and dropping the coat on the floor while the cameras were flashing, revealing an outfit that left nothing to the imagination, appearing virtually naked.
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
The move was reportedly a publicity stunt for West’s Yeezy clothing brand, as well as a stunt to catch the attention of media outlets and generate outrage on social media.
However, what appeared initially to be a smart, if crass, way to make headlines ended up costing the rapper way more than he bargained for.
Image credits: Wikimedia
Investors quickly pulled their support from West’s planned Tokyo Dome concerts, fearing that his actions could alienate Japanese audiences who interpreted the scene as West publicly abusing and disrespecting his wife.
Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
“Japan is having a cultural awakening about women’s rights, and the MeToo movement is really strong here,” the source explained.
“What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control, which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan.”
The stunt was deemed especially reprehensible in light of the charitable nature of the event, which sought to raise funds for victims of the LA fires
Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs
According to the outlet, the backlash extends beyond Japan, as his “American colleagues” and backers allegedly expressed outrage over the timing and context of the stunt, which unfolded in front of billboards urging charitable donations for Los Angeles wildfire victims.
Image credits: kanyewest
“Pulling a stunt like this at a fundraiser event, especially when people are suffering, is inconceivably stupid and crass,” one insider said.
“It’s a screw-up on a huge scale, but all that Kanye is interested in at the moment is launching his cryptocurrency, and everything else seems to pass him by.”
Image credits: biancacensorigram
Netizens, on the other hand, congratulated the Asian country for taking a stand against what Kanye West represents in their minds.
“At least there’s one nation on the planet that won’t tolerate this behavior,” one user wrote. “They should have been thrown out of the awards show, arrested, and heavily fined. Well done, Japan—let’s hope more follow.”
“He is a disgusting person.” Netizens congratulated Japan for taking a stand against the rapper’s antics
Follow Us