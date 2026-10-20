Kanye West And Bianca Censori Hit With Fierce Backlash Over Her Latest Fishnet Look: “Humiliating His Wife”

Bianca Censori stepped out in a red fishnet outfit with Kanye West on Saturday night (October 17), and the photographs revived a question that has followed the couple for years.
“Why is he always so into humiliating his wife?” one viewer asked.
Censori held an arm across her chest as photographers captured the couple leaving a Los Angeles club. West walked beside her in a buttoned denim jacket, jeans and boots.
For critics, the contrast was familiar: he was covered up while she became the center of attention.
But Censori has answered that criticism herself.
In a February 2026 interview, she said her revealing looks were her choice and that she and West developed them together.
Bianca Censori has once again sparked outrage with her revealing outfits
Censori and West were photographed leaving the Living Room Club in Los Angeles after spending Saturday evening there with friends. She wore a red, open-weave fishnet bodysuit under a sheer red skirt, with matching heels.
With nothing beneath the top, she used an arm to cover her chest while holding West’s hand.
The outfit reportedly came from Mowalola Ogunlesi’s spring 2027 collection, with the designer having previously worked as a Yeezy Gap design director.
“Why cover up, when you could dress appropriately instead?” one person asked after the images circulated.
Censori’s pose, however, wasn’t chosen simply to highlight her attributes. In reality, it was a reference to Ogunlesi’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at London Fashion Week, where South Sudanese model Balat Pal first showcased the outfit.
Pat walked out in the same crimson mesh top and skirt, crossing her arms over her chest just like Censori’s.
Ogunlesi’s collection was called The Hunger and was, in his words, specifically designed for women who “enjoy, and find power in, their sensuality.”
The look arrived after a run of similarly revealing appearances.
Censori wore a gold bodysuit in June, shared a red look during a fitting in August and posted a metal mesh outfit in September.
The couple’s 2025 Grammys appearance remains at the center of the criticism
The moment many viewers returned to was February 2, 2025.
West and Censori arrived at the Grammys with her wrapped in a black fur coat. On the red carpet, she removed it to reveal a nearly transparent dress while West remained dressed in black.
Photographs spread almost immediately, along with concern about how the reveal had been arranged.
“He treats her like a puppet,” one viewer said at the time.
After the Grammys, lip reader Nicola Hickling offered an interpretation of a conversation between the couple on the carpet.
Speaking to the Daily Mail in February 2025, she claimed West told Censori, “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense,” followed by, “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”
“Someone needs to save her from Kanye,” one commenter wrote. “This is not just about the clothes. This is about her well being.”
Some reactions went further. One person called for Censori to be arrested over the Grammys appearance and evaluated, arguing that she was either struggling or being controlled. Another accused West of finding someone he could direct.
The commercial timing added to their suspicion.
During the 2025 Grammys broadcast, West aired an advertisement for Yeezy, his clothing brand. Critics saw Censori’s red-carpet reveal and the promotion as parts of the same publicity effort.
Despite the mountains of criticism, Censori has said the revealing looks are her choice
For much of the argument, people spoke about Censori while rarely hearing from her. That changed on February 6, 2026, when Vanity Fair published an interview in which she addressed the question directly.
“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” she said.
Censori, an architect who leads Yeezy’s architecture department, described her public appearance as part of her artistic work. She said she asked West for feedback on her outfits, but disputed the idea that he dictated what she wore.
She called their process “a collaboration” and rejected the idea that she was being told what to wear.
Censori also placed the Grammys dress within an artistic project she had pursued for years. “I live my artwork,” she said.
Her explanation did little to calm her critics.
“[Kanye] likes to watch other people looking at his wife’s body! It probably turns him on,” one user speculated. “Weirdo.”
This characterization of West was confirmed by one of his ex-girlfriends, Amber Rose, who said on a March 2025 podcast that he “wants other men to want his woman,” suggesting that his insistence on his partners wearing X-rated clothing is rooted in a form of voyeuristic competitiveness.
“She’s clearly not comfortable,” a viewer wrote
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