Justin Theroux: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Justin Theroux
August 10, 1971
Washington, D.C., US
55 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Justin Theroux?
Justin Paul Theroux is an American actor and filmmaker recognized for his distinctive intense gaze and versatile performances across genres. His creative instincts extend to screenwriting and directing, making him a multifaceted talent in Hollywood.
He first captivated a wide audience with his compelling lead role as Kevin Garvey in the HBO mystery drama series The Leftovers. This complex portrayal earned him significant critical acclaim and cemented his status as a dramatic force.
Early Life and Education
Justin Theroux grew up in a family immersed in literature and law, with his mother, Phyllis Grissim Theroux, an essayist, and his father, Eugene Albert Theroux, a corporate lawyer. This environment fostered an early appreciation for storytelling.
He attended several schools, including Lafayette Elementary School and The Field School, before graduating from Bennington College in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in visual arts and drama, honing his artistic foundations.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Justin Theroux’s personal life, including a fourteen-year relationship with stylist Heidi Bivens, which ended in 2011. He then famously married actress Jennifer Aniston in August 2015, a union that garnered significant media attention before their amicable separation in 2018.
More recently, Theroux became engaged to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in August 2024 and they married in March 2025. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in April 2026.
Career Highlights
Justin Theroux excels across acting and screenwriting, notably in dramatic television and blockbuster comedies. His compelling performance as Kevin Garvey in the acclaimed HBO series The Leftovers earned him widespread critical praise and multiple award nominations.
Beyond acting, Theroux has also made significant contributions as a screenwriter, co-writing the successful action-comedy Tropic Thunder and the superhero film Iron Man 2, which collectively grossed hundreds of millions worldwide.
He also received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) as an executive producer for Live in Front of a Studio Audience.
Signature Quote
“I always try to do the most interesting, fun thing for me.”
Follow Us