10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard & Moustache Championships 2014

by

On October 25th, a man-valanche of epic proportions descended upon Portland, Oregon for the 2014 World Beard and Moustache Championships. Gentlemen both fancy and wild from around the world gathered to compete for recognition of their glorious facial hair.

The competition features 18 categories across three divisions; Moustaches, Partial Beards and Full Beards. Each category features three prizes for the best facial hair.

More info: worldbeardchampionships.com | oregonlive.com (h/t: imgur, today)

10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014
10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard &#038; Moustache Championships 2014

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Does Robin Hood Need Another Movie Adaptation?
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2021
Top 7 Thomasin Mckenzie Movies and TV Shows
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2023
Are We Getting Ted Lasso Season 4
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2024
The Photograph (2020)
6 Best Black Romance Movies of the 21st Century
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2022
Pennyworth Creator Explains the Importance of the DC Show Moving to HBO Max
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2022
Aquarius
Aquarius Season 1 Episode 9 Review: “Why?”
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.