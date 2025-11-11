10 Of The Fanciest Entries From The World Beard & Moustache Championships 2014

On October 25th, a man-valanche of epic proportions descended upon Portland, Oregon for the 2014 World Beard and Moustache Championships. Gentlemen both fancy and wild from around the world gathered to compete for recognition of their glorious facial hair.
The competition features 18 categories across three divisions; Moustaches, Partial Beards and Full Beards. Each category features three prizes for the best facial hair.
More info: worldbeardchampionships.com | oregonlive.com (h/t: imgur, today)
