Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

So, you’ve scratched the surface of the South Korean pop culture craze. You’ve tried at least ten brands of the ever-more alluring beauty products that come in such cute packages that you want to squeeze each time you get your hands on new ones. You’ve probably tried to memorize the lyrics of at least a couple of BTS, BLACKPINK, or Twice songs. To no avail, of course, as it’s in Korean, and your tongue just cannot make the shapes required to pronounce most of the sounds. You’ve also probably watched the now-mainstream Korean movies such as the Parasite and Train to Busan, or even a few lesser-known gems like Tale Of Two Sisters. Also, tried Korean foods (or added them to your daily menu), adopted a couple of fashion trends, and maybe even saved up for a trip to Seoul. But you still have the gnawing feeling of having missed something. And you’re right – you haven’t yet watched a South Korean drama or K-drama yet (or watched too little of them)! No worries, though, as we are here to resolve this blunder by presenting you a list dedicated to only the very best Korean dramas!
If you’re already acquainted with the K-drama phenomenon, scroll right down below to check out our list. If it’s your first time hearing about it – be seriously warned, as the series you’re about to glance at are positively addictive. With plots as thick as jam, amazing visual aesthetics, heartwarming and tear-jerking love stories, K- dramas will surely make your evening exciting. These shows also don’t shy away from heavy substance, as mental health and stark social commentary are often used as pivotal topics. So, without any further ado, skip right on to our list of the very best Korean dramas and pick your choice of the evening!
#1 Guardian: The Lonely And Great God
Guardian: The Lonely And Great God (Korean: 쓸쓸하고 찬란하神 – 도깨비) follows the story of a 939-year-old immortal goblin (who looks nothing like a goblin, truthfully) and protector of souls who’s in search for his bride that could end his misery forever. He meets a couple of vital characters during his quest, and as their fates intertwine, a deeper story reveals itself. A dramatic storyline pulls in anyone who tries this series, and it reflects its worldwide success.
#2 Crash Landing On You
Crash Landing On You (Korean: 사랑의 불시착) is a heartwarming story about a love that conquers any obstacles and divides. It follows a young and very successful Korean businesswoman who, while paragliding in Seoul, gets swept away and crash-lands right into the North Korean part of the DMZ (demilitarized zone). There, she meets a captain in the Korean People’s Army who helps her hide. One thing leads to another, and soon enough, they fall in love with each other. Full of tear-jerkers, romantic scenes, and at times positively hilarious events, Crash Landing On You is worthy of being on the top of our list.
#3 What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?
What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? (Korean:김비서가 왜 그럴까) is, in all its essence, a love story. But, as with any Korean series, love is something you have to work for, and a drama-thick plot often hinders the road to your destination. So, our leading duo, a vice-chairman of a major corporation Lee Young-joon and his secretary Kim Mi-so have to undergo plenty of challenges until they finally trust each other with their love.
#4 Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Korean: 달의 연인 – 보보경심 려) is a fantastical story about a young 21st-century woman being cast back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty in 941. There she falls for a charming and gentle prince but doesn’t shy away from his outcast brother also, who hides his face behind a mask. As their relationships evolve, our protagonist gets caught in the middle of various political schemes and the princes’ rivalry.
#5 Strong Woman Do Bong Soon
Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (Korean: 힘쎈여자 도봉순) follows the titular character who was born with superhuman strength. Her strength is hereditary but only passed to the women of the family. But, of course, as with anything hereditary, Do Bong-soon desperately wishes to be soft and feminine, and her superhuman strength hinders her goals, often putting her into comical situations. You’ll find everything you need in this drama series – kidnappings, humorous happenings, and drama-filled love stories.
#6 My Love From The Star
My Love From The Star (Korean: 별에서 온 그대) is a fantasy romantic comedy television series with 21 episodes all shown as one season. It tells a story of an alien who lands on Earth in 1609 during the Joseon Dynasty rule and finds his one true love some 400 years later. Besides a very entertaining plot and acting that garnered the series widespread popularity, My Love From The Star has also inspired plenty of fashion, makeup, and catering trends.
#7 Descendants Of The Sun
Descendants Of The Sun (Korean: 태양의 후예) was a hugely successful series praised for an elaborate plot, beautiful love story, and truthful cultural references. As with any noteworthy melodrama, this one also has a romantic plotline that’s both sweet and relatable, tear-jerking and heartwarming. However, the series isn’t that sweet at all – filled with action and wartime realities, Descendants Of The Sun was hugely impactful inside and outside South Korea.
#8 It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay (Korean: 사이코지만 괜찮아) is a series exploring, on some level, mental illnesses – living and finding happiness with them. Seemingly every character of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay has issues of their own, but despite that are capable of living fulfilling lives and finding love. Characters of the drama help each other in healing their wounds and moving on with their lives. It’s Okay Not To Be Okay was heavily praised for its unique premise, stunning visuals, and great acting.
#9 Healer
Healer (Korean: 힐러) is one of the very few series on our list that might appeal to thriller fans. Of course, it has its romance and its drama, but the most important story here is an incident that occurred in 1992 and a slew of present-day murders. As a crew of eccentric characters tries to solve the mysteries uncovered, plenty of thrilling action and plot twists happen.
#10 Hotel Del Luna
Hotel Del Luna (Korean: 호텔 델루나) shares an eerily similar premise to everyone’s beloved Spirited Away. Okay, at least the part where the action is centered around a hotel that’s invisible to humans and caters only to ghosts and spirits. Same with the staff – they’re stuck working in a hotel like in a kind of purgatory, which they cannot leave until resolving their grudges brought from the world of the living. Full of mysteries and secrets, Hotel Del Luna is a truly original and enjoyable series.
#11 While You Were Sleeping
While You Were Sleeping (Korean: 당신이 잠든 사이에) is a combination of the legal drama and fantasy genres, enveloped in a drama series guise. The leading trio of While You Were Sleeping is gifted with seeing the future in their dreams. Sometimes it helps them solve crimes; sometimes, it foresees a calamity that one or all of them will have to endure. The suspenseful, densely-packed plot proves to be very immersive, so start this series bearing that in mind.
#12 W: Two Worlds
W: Two Worlds (Korean: 더블유) centers around the clash of two worlds: reality and an alternate universe inside the eponymous webtoon. And though this premise might already seem rich and confusing enough, wait until you hear about the unsolved murders, an Olympic performance, and accidental enterings into an alternate reality. W promises no happy endings, but if you wish for a conclusion, you’ll have to watch the series for yourself.
#13 Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (Korean: 역도요정 김복주) is a coming-of-age sports drama, inspired by the life of Korean Olympic gold-medalist Jang Mi-ran. The series resonated very well with the younger audiences, and why shouldn’t it – its story was based on reaching your goals, finding love, and growing with each and every step along the way. And though it wasn’t as widely watched as the other series on our list, it gained a cult-like following and garnered audiences behind Korean borders.
#14 Mr. Queen
Mr. Queen (Korean: 철인왕후) is another series focused on time travel and casting their characters back into the age of dynasties; we’re starting to see a trend in here. This time, it’s a chef, Jang Bong-hwan, who’s thrown back in the Joseon period where he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin. Add in a couple more kings and queens, and the plot starts to get quite confusing and even pretty dark.
#15 Itaewon Class
Itaewon Class (Korean: 이태원 클라쓰) is a South Korean series based on a webtoon of the same name and follows an intricately tangled plot, with enjoyably-portrayed characters trying to unravel the happenings at hand. Murders, jail time, and bad business decisions are just a couple of challenges that the protagonist, Park Sae-ro-yi, meets in his path. Then, of course, comes love and messes it all up again.
#16 The Legend Of The Blue Sea
The Legend Of The Blue Sea (Korean: 푸른 바다의 전설) is a series based on a Korean legend about a mermaid and a fisherman. Though most of the action is set in our days, with a mermaid falling for a charming con artist and following him throughout the seven seas, portions of it are juxtaposed with the original tale from the Joseon times. The series focuses on rebirth, fate, and unrequited love – all you could wish for in a drama.
#17 Oh My Venus
Oh My Venus (Korean: 오 마이 비너스) isn’t your typical ugly duckling story. Yes, a makeover (or rather, a total transformation) is there, but there’s also a Hollywood scandal, blackmailing, uncertain fates, and terminal diseases. As with any Korean dramas, a seemingly simple premise is most certainly jam-packed with turmoil and challenges.
#18 I’m Not A Robot
I’m Not A Robot (Korean: 로봇이 아니야) is a thorough exploration of human (and robot) relationships. As in real life – nothing comes easy to our protagonists. One of them is hindered by an unexplained disease that makes skin-to-skin contact lethal; the other is substituted with a droid for some time. Sounds crazy? Just watch it for yourself!
#19 Fight My Way
Fight My Way (Korean: 쌈 마이웨이) follows a foursome of underdogs and their journeys to success in careers they’re all equally under-qualified for. Of course, there’s romance involved, and this time it’s between two childish and naive characters, who have known each other since they were kids.
#20 Pinocchio
Pinocchio’s (Korean: 피노키오) plot is just chock full of drama. You won’t get any serene minutes watching this series. From family tragedies to changed identities and from one merciless character to another, Pinnochio is the best call for drama lovers. Oh, and don’t forget Choi In-ha – a young woman who hiccups every time she tells a lie, hence the series name Pinnochio.
#21 Kill Me, Heal Me
Kill Me, Heal Me (Korean: 킬미, 힐미) follows Cha Do-hyun, a business heir, who after several traumatic life experiences developed dissociative identity disorder. He tries to regain control of his life with help from Oh Ri-jin, a first-year psychiatric resident. But, of course, nothing is as simple as it looks. Loaded with heavy topics such as mental health and child abuse, Kill Me, Heal Me is not an easy (in a good way) watch.
#22 Oh My Ghostess
Oh My Ghostess (Korean: 오 나의 귀신님) follows Na Bong-sun – an extremely timid assistant chef. Because of her shaman grandma, she often sees ghosts and, of course, gets possessed by one of them. And though possessions aren’t usually a fun thing, this time it’s a ghost of a lustful virgin ghost that completely uproots Na Bong-sun’s life. As per usual, Oh My Ghostess entertains the viewers with ridiculously good love stories peppered with murders and mysteries.
#23 The Heirs
The Heirs (Korean: 왕관을 쓰려는 자, 그 무게를 견뎌라 – 상속자들) follows a group of uber-rich and very privileged high school students as they overtake their families’ business empires. And though it is sometimes unpleasant to see the lives of the elite, The Heirs manages to show it in a very endearing way with the help of its star-studded cast. Love, billions, difficulties, and decisions – there’s plenty more than the whims of the rich shown in the series.
#24 Flower Of Evil
Flower Of Evil (Korean: 악의 꽃) follows a seemingly picture-perfect family – Beak Hee-sung, his detective wife Cha Ji-won, and their adorable daughter. But, as you already know, everybody has their dirty little (or not so little this time) secrets. Just a couple of minutes in, you’ll discover hidden identities, nasty secrets, and unexplained murders.
#25 Boys Over Flowers
Boys Over Flowers (Korean: 꽃보다 남자) is a series based on the Japanese shojo manga series of the same name. The story follows a working-class girl who gets thrown into the world of the uber-rich. And with such a story, you just know that deceit, despise, and love is just a step away. We promise – you’ll get absorbed into Geum Jan-di’s story more and more with each episode.
#26 She Was Pretty
She Was Pretty (Korean: 그녀는 예뻤다) is a romantic comedy based on a true story – you don’t often see that in the world of dramas. But you know, such an unbelievable love story could’ve only happened in real life and not in some writer’s head! Love triangles, deception, loss of dignity, and workplace challenges are all crammed into the plot of She Was Pretty.
#27 My Mister
My Mister (Korean: 나의 아저씨) is a tale of miseries. And though it might not sound entertaining, My Mister is a thoroughly gripping series with an ending to die for. It follows the story of an impoverished and debt-laden young woman and her platonic relationship with her equally wretched supervisor. It turns out that their relationship was exactly the thing to turn both of their lives around!
#28 Dr. Romantic
Dr. Romantic (Korean: 낭만닥터 김사부) is a story of a certified surgeon, working at a top-rated facility, who gets involved in a traumatic experience. Right after, he changes his name and disappears to work at a tiny provincial hospital. But that’s not it – together with his changing life, new challenges, and troubles arriving – there’s no rest for the series’ protagonist.
#29 Master’s Sun
Master’s Sun (Korean: 주군의 태양) follows Joo Joong-won, a cold CEO of a large conglomerate who meets the gloomy Tae Gong-shil. To make it even better, she sees ghosts that disappear only when she’s touching Joo Joong-won. As their lives intertwine, they help each other with their problems and take on new challenges as an exceptionally dynamic duo.
#30 Love In The Moonlight
Love In The Moonlight (Korean: 구르미 그린 달빛) is a historical, coming-of-age romance story set during the 19th-century Joseon Dynasty era. The tale itself is based on the novel called Moonlight Drawn By Clouds and this series isn’t the first serialization of the book. Love In The Moonlight follows Crown Prince Lee Yeong’s growth into a monarch and his unlikely relationship with eunuch Hong Ra-on.
#31 Mr Sunshine
#32 A Korean Odyssey
#33 Coffee Prince
#34 Tale Of The Nine Tailed
#35 Mystic Pop-Up Bar
#36 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
#37 My Id Is Gangnam Beauty
#38 Fated To Love You
#39 Sweet Home
#40 Touch Your Heart
#41 The King: Eternal Monarch
#42 Welcome To Waikiki
#43 Start-Up
#44 You’re Beautiful
#45 Cinderella And The Four Knights
#46 Playful Kiss
#47 Black
#48 Flower Boy Next Door
#49 Was It Love?
#50 Suspicious Partner
#51 Secret Garden
#52 The K2
#53 Romance Is A Bonus Book
#54 The Uncanny Counter
#55 Sungkyunkwan Scandal
#56 Abyss
#57 Jealousy Incarnate
#58 Marriage, Not Dating
#59 Shopping King Louie
#60 The Bride Of Habaek
#61 Hi! School: Love On
#62 Cheer Up
#63 My First First Love
#64 Hello Monster
#65 I’ll Find You On A Beautiful Day
#66 Big
#67 Lucky Romance
#68 Hospital Playlist
#69 Full House
#70 Doctor Stranger
#71 Dream High
#72 Rooftop Prince
#73 Empress Ki
#74 Stranger
#75 Six Flying Dragons
#76 Personal Preference
#77 You’re All Surrounded
#78 The Secret Life Of My Secretary
#79 The King 2 Hearts
#80 Secret Love Affair
#81 That Winter, The Wind Blows
#82 Memorist
#83 Ms. Hammurabi
#84 Graceful Family
#85 Lovers Of The Red Sky
#86 Bride Of The Century
#87 Revolutionary Love
#88 River Where The Moon Rises
#89 Prime Minister And I
#90 Nine: Nine Time Travels
#91 Doom At Your Service
#92 I Can Hear Your Voice
#93 City Hunter
#94 It’s Okay, That’s Love
#95 The Moon That Embraces The Sun
#96 Are You Human?
#97 Prison Playbook
#98 To The Beautiful You
#99 18 Again
#100 Voice
#101 My Lovely Sam-Soon
#102 Cheese In The Trap
#103 Backstreet Rookie
#104 Record Of Youth
#105 Blood
#106 The Scholar Who Walks The Night
#107 The Greatest Love
#108 The Producers
#109 Angry Mom
#110 Zombie Detective
#111 Kpop Extreme Survival
#112 Mary Stayed Out All Night
#113 Ma Boy
#114 Reply 1988
#115 My Girlfriend Is A Nine-Tailed Fox
#116 Reply 1997
#117 School 2013
#118 A Gentleman’s Dignity
#119 Yong-Pal
#120 Noble, My Love
#121 D.p.
#122 At A Distance, Spring Is Green
#123 Protect The Boss
#124 Do You Like Brahms?
#125 Shining Inheritance
#126 Deep Rooted Tree
#127 Fated To Love You
#128 The Light In Your Eyes
#129 Hyena
#130 Shut Up Flower Boy Band
#131 Dream High 2
#132 Because It’s The First Time
#133 Bridal Mask
#134 Flower Boy Ramen Shop
#135 Live On
#136 Pasta
#137 Hello! My Twenties
#138 Let’s Eat
#139 Monstar
#140 Dr. Brain
#141 The Queen’s Classroom
#142 Sky Castle
#143 My Roommate Is A Gumiho
#144 Heartstrings
#145 Mouse
#146 Good Doctor
#147 Gu Family Book
#148 Faith
#149 My Girl
#150 Dae Jang Geum
#151 The Innocent Man
#152 Reply 1994
#153 Cunning Single Lady
#154 My Princess
#155 Stairway To Heaven
#156 Iris
#157 Love Rain
#158 Forest
#159 Youth Of May
#160 King Of Baking, Kim Tak Goo
#161 Angel Eyes
#162 Winter Sonata
#163 Misaeng
#164 Masked
#165 Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People
#166 Scent Of A Woman
#167 Misty
#168 Autumn In My Heart
#169 I Miss You
#170 Racket Boys
#171 Dong Yi
#172 The Guest
#173 My Lovable Girl
#174 Watcher
#175 Two Weeks
#176 Iljimae
#177 To All The Guys Who Loved Me
#178 You’re The Best, Lee Soon-Shin
#179 Awaken
#180 I Need Romance 3
#181 Heartless City
#182 So Not Worth It
#183 Haechi
#184 Hotel King
#185 Jirisan
#186 The School Nurse Files
#187 Road No. 1
#188 Prosecutor Princess
#189 Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)
#190 A Love To Kill
#191 Beethoven Virus
#192 When I Was The Most Beautiful
#193 Miss Korea
#194 High-Class
#195 Ex-Girlfriend Club
#196 Argon
#197 Vampire Prosecutor
#198 White Nights
#199 Her Lovely Heels
#200 Delayed Justice
#201 On The Verge Of Insanity
