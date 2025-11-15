Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

So, you’ve scratched the surface of the South Korean pop culture craze. You’ve tried at least ten brands of the ever-more alluring beauty products that come in such cute packages that you want to squeeze each time you get your hands on new ones. You’ve probably tried to memorize the lyrics of at least a couple of BTS, BLACKPINK, or Twice songs. To no avail, of course, as it’s in Korean, and your tongue just cannot make the shapes required to pronounce most of the sounds. You’ve also probably watched the now-mainstream Korean movies such as the Parasite and Train to Busan, or even a few lesser-known gems like Tale Of Two Sisters. Also, tried Korean foods (or added them to your daily menu), adopted a couple of fashion trends, and maybe even saved up for a trip to Seoul. But you still have the gnawing feeling of having missed something. And you’re right – you haven’t yet watched a South Korean drama or K-drama yet (or watched too little of them)! No worries, though, as we are here to resolve this blunder by presenting you a list dedicated to only the very best Korean dramas! 

If you’re already acquainted with the K-drama phenomenon, scroll right down below to check out our list. If it’s your first time hearing about it – be seriously warned, as the series you’re about to glance at are positively addictive. With plots as thick as jam, amazing visual aesthetics, heartwarming and tear-jerking love stories, K- dramas will surely make your evening exciting. These shows also don’t shy away from heavy substance, as mental health and stark social commentary are often used as pivotal topics. So, without any further ado, skip right on to our list of the very best Korean dramas and pick your choice of the evening!

#1 Guardian: The Lonely And Great God

Guardian: The Lonely And Great God (Korean: 쓸쓸하고 찬란하神 – 도깨비) follows the story of a 939-year-old immortal goblin (who looks nothing like a goblin, truthfully) and protector of souls who's in search for his bride that could end his misery forever. He meets a couple of vital characters during his quest, and as their fates intertwine, a deeper story reveals itself. A dramatic storyline pulls in anyone who tries this series, and it reflects its worldwide success.

#2 Crash Landing On You

Image source: amazon.com

#2 Crash Landing On You

Crash Landing On You (Korean: 사랑의 불시착) is a heartwarming story about a love that conquers any obstacles and divides. It follows a young and very successful Korean businesswoman who, while paragliding in Seoul, gets swept away and crash-lands right into the North Korean part of the DMZ (demilitarized zone). There, she meets a captain in the Korean People's Army who helps her hide. One thing leads to another, and soon enough, they fall in love with each other. Full of tear-jerkers, romantic scenes, and at times positively hilarious events, Crash Landing On You is worthy of being on the top of our list. 

#3 What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Image source: amazon.com

#3 What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? (Korean:김비서가 왜 그럴까) is, in all its essence, a love story. But, as with any Korean series, love is something you have to work for, and a drama-thick plot often hinders the road to your destination. So, our leading duo, a vice-chairman of a major corporation Lee Young-joon and his secretary Kim Mi-so have to undergo plenty of challenges until they finally trust each other with their love.

#4 Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Korean: 달의 연인 – 보보경심 려) is a fantastical story about a young 21st-century woman being cast back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty in 941. There she falls for a charming and gentle prince but doesn't shy away from his outcast brother also, who hides his face behind a mask. As their relationships evolve, our protagonist gets caught in the middle of various political schemes and the princes' rivalry.

#5 Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Image source: amazon.com

#5 Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Strong Woman Do Bong-soon (Korean: 힘쎈여자 도봉순) follows the titular character who was born with superhuman strength. Her strength is hereditary but only passed to the women of the family. But, of course, as with anything hereditary, Do Bong-soon desperately wishes to be soft and feminine, and her superhuman strength hinders her goals, often putting her into comical situations. You'll find everything you need in this drama series – kidnappings, humorous happenings, and drama-filled love stories.

#6 My Love From The Star

Image source: amazon.com

#6 My Love From The Star

My Love From The Star (Korean: 별에서 온 그대) is a fantasy romantic comedy television series with 21 episodes all shown as one season. It tells a story of an alien who lands on Earth in 1609 during the Joseon Dynasty rule and finds his one true love some 400 years later. Besides a very entertaining plot and acting that garnered the series widespread popularity, My Love From The Star has also inspired plenty of fashion, makeup, and catering trends.

#7 Descendants Of The Sun

Image source: amazon.com

#7 Descendants Of The Sun

Descendants Of The Sun (Korean: 태양의 후예) was a hugely successful series praised for an elaborate plot, beautiful love story, and truthful cultural references. As with any noteworthy melodrama, this one also has a romantic plotline that's both sweet and relatable, tear-jerking and heartwarming. However, the series isn't that sweet at all – filled with action and wartime realities, Descendants Of The Sun was hugely impactful inside and outside South Korea.

#8 It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Image source: amazon.com

#8 It's Okay To Not Be Okay

It's Okay To Not Be Okay (Korean: 사이코지만 괜찮아) is a series exploring, on some level, mental illnesses – living and finding happiness with them. Seemingly every character of It's Okay To Not Be Okay has issues of their own, but despite that are capable of living fulfilling lives and finding love. Characters of the drama help each other in healing their wounds and moving on with their lives. It's Okay Not To Be Okay was heavily praised for its unique premise, stunning visuals, and great acting.

#9 Healer

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Healer

Healer (Korean: 힐러) is one of the very few series on our list that might appeal to thriller fans. Of course, it has its romance and its drama, but the most important story here is an incident that occurred in 1992 and a slew of present-day murders. As a crew of eccentric characters tries to solve the mysteries uncovered, plenty of thrilling action and plot twists happen.

#10 Hotel Del Luna

#10 Hotel Del Luna

Hotel Del Luna (Korean: 호텔 델루나) shares an eerily similar premise to everyone's beloved Spirited Away. Okay, at least the part where the action is centered around a hotel that's invisible to humans and caters only to ghosts and spirits. Same with the staff – they're stuck working in a hotel like in a kind of purgatory, which they cannot leave until resolving their grudges brought from the world of the living. Full of mysteries and secrets, Hotel Del Luna is a truly original and enjoyable series.

#11 While You Were Sleeping

Image source: amazon.com

#11 While You Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping (Korean: 당신이 잠든 사이에) is a combination of the legal drama and fantasy genres, enveloped in a drama series guise. The leading trio of While You Were Sleeping is gifted with seeing the future in their dreams. Sometimes it helps them solve crimes; sometimes, it foresees a calamity that one or all of them will have to endure. The suspenseful, densely-packed plot proves to be very immersive, so start this series bearing that in mind. 

#12 W: Two Worlds

#12 W: Two Worlds

W: Two Worlds (Korean: 더블유) centers around the clash of two worlds: reality and an alternate universe inside the eponymous webtoon. And though this premise might already seem rich and confusing enough, wait until you hear about the unsolved murders, an Olympic performance, and accidental enterings into an alternate reality. W promises no happy endings, but if you wish for a conclusion, you'll have to watch the series for yourself.

#13 Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

#13 Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo (Korean: 역도요정 김복주) is a coming-of-age sports drama, inspired by the life of Korean Olympic gold-medalist Jang Mi-ran. The series resonated very well with the younger audiences, and why shouldn't it – its story was based on reaching your goals, finding love, and growing with each and every step along the way. And though it wasn't as widely watched as the other series on our list, it gained a cult-like following and garnered audiences behind Korean borders.    

#14 Mr. Queen

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Mr. Queen

Mr. Queen (Korean: 철인왕후) is another series focused on time travel and casting their characters back into the age of dynasties; we're starting to see a trend in here. This time, it's a chef, Jang Bong-hwan, who's thrown back in the Joseon period where he wakes up in the body of Queen Cheorin. Add in a couple more kings and queens, and the plot starts to get quite confusing and even pretty dark.

#15 Itaewon Class

Image source: amazon.com

#15 Itaewon Class

Itaewon Class (Korean: 이태원 클라쓰) is a South Korean series based on a webtoon of the same name and follows an intricately tangled plot, with enjoyably-portrayed characters trying to unravel the happenings at hand. Murders, jail time, and bad business decisions are just a couple of challenges that the protagonist, Park Sae-ro-yi, meets in his path. Then, of course, comes love and messes it all up again.

#16 The Legend Of The Blue Sea

#16 The Legend Of The Blue Sea

The Legend Of The Blue Sea (Korean: 푸른 바다의 전설) is a series based on a Korean legend about a mermaid and a fisherman. Though most of the action is set in our days, with a mermaid falling for a charming con artist and following him throughout the seven seas, portions of it are juxtaposed with the original tale from the Joseon times. The series focuses on rebirth, fate, and unrequited love – all you could wish for in a drama.

#17 Oh My Venus

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Oh My Venus

Oh My Venus (Korean: 오 마이 비너스) isn't your typical ugly duckling story. Yes, a makeover (or rather, a total transformation) is there, but there's also a Hollywood scandal, blackmailing, uncertain fates, and terminal diseases. As with any Korean dramas, a seemingly simple premise is most certainly jam-packed with turmoil and challenges.

#18 I'm Not A Robot

Image source: amazon.com

#18 I'm Not A Robot

I'm Not A Robot (Korean: 로봇이 아니야) is a thorough exploration of human (and robot) relationships. As in real life – nothing comes easy to our protagonists. One of them is hindered by an unexplained disease that makes skin-to-skin contact lethal; the other is substituted with a droid for some time. Sounds crazy? Just watch it for yourself!

#19 Fight My Way

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Fight My Way

Fight My Way (Korean: 쌈 마이웨이) follows a foursome of underdogs and their journeys to success in careers they're all equally under-qualified for. Of course, there's romance involved, and this time it's between two childish and naive characters, who have known each other since they were kids.

#20 Pinocchio

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Pinocchio

Pinocchio's (Korean: 피노키오) plot is just chock full of drama. You won't get any serene minutes watching this series. From family tragedies to changed identities and from one merciless character to another, Pinnochio is the best call for drama lovers. Oh, and don't forget Choi In-ha – a young woman who hiccups every time she tells a lie, hence the series name Pinnochio.  

#21 Kill Me, Heal Me

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Kill Me, Heal Me

Kill Me, Heal Me (Korean: 킬미, 힐미) follows Cha Do-hyun, a business heir, who after several traumatic life experiences developed dissociative identity disorder.  He tries to regain control of his life with help from Oh Ri-jin, a first-year psychiatric resident. But, of course, nothing is as simple as it looks. Loaded with heavy topics such as mental health and child abuse, Kill Me, Heal Me is not an easy (in a good way) watch.

#22 Oh My Ghostess

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Oh My Ghostess

Oh My Ghostess (Korean: 오 나의 귀신님) follows Na Bong-sun – an extremely timid assistant chef. Because of her shaman grandma, she often sees ghosts and, of course, gets possessed by one of them. And though possessions aren't usually a fun thing, this time it's a ghost of a lustful virgin ghost that completely uproots Na Bong-sun's life. As per usual, Oh My Ghostess entertains the viewers with ridiculously good love stories peppered with murders and mysteries.

#23 The Heirs

Image source: amazon.com

#23 The Heirs

The Heirs (Korean: 왕관을 쓰려는 자, 그 무게를 견뎌라 – 상속자들) follows a group of uber-rich and very privileged high school students as they overtake their families' business empires. And though it is sometimes unpleasant to see the lives of the elite, The Heirs manages to show it in a very endearing way with the help of its star-studded cast. Love, billions, difficulties, and decisions – there's plenty more than the whims of the rich shown in the series.

#24 Flower Of Evil

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Flower

Flower Of Evil (Korean: 악의 꽃) follows a seemingly picture-perfect family – Beak Hee-sung, his detective wife Cha Ji-won, and their adorable daughter. But, as you already know, everybody has their dirty little (or not so little this time) secrets. Just a couple of minutes in, you’ll discover hidden identities, nasty secrets, and unexplained murders.

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#25 Boys Over Flowers

Boys Over Flowers (Korean: 꽃보다 남자) is a series based on the Japanese shojo manga series of the same name. The story follows a working-class girl who gets thrown into the world of the uber-rich. And with such a story, you just know that deceit, despise, and love is just a step away. We promise – you’ll get absorbed into Geum Jan-di’s story more and more with each episode.

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#26 She Was Pretty

She Was Pretty (Korean: 그녀는 예뻤다) is a romantic comedy based on a true story – you don’t often see that in the world of dramas. But you know, such an unbelievable love story could’ve only happened in real life and not in some writer’s head! Love triangles, deception, loss of dignity, and workplace challenges are all crammed into the plot of She Was Pretty.

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#27 My Mister

My Mister (Korean: 나의 아저씨) is a tale of miseries. And though it might not sound entertaining, My Mister is a thoroughly gripping series with an ending to die for. It follows the story of an impoverished and debt-laden young woman and her platonic relationship with her equally wretched supervisor. It turns out that their relationship was exactly the thing to turn both of their lives around!

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#28 Dr. Romantic

Dr. Romantic (Korean: 낭만닥터 김사부) is a story of a certified surgeon, working at a top-rated facility, who gets involved in a traumatic experience. Right after, he changes his name and disappears to work at a tiny provincial hospital. But that’s not it – together with his changing life, new challenges, and troubles arriving – there’s no rest for the series’ protagonist.

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#29 Master’s Sun

Master’s Sun (Korean: 주군의 태양) follows Joo Joong-won, a cold CEO of a large conglomerate who meets the gloomy Tae Gong-shil. To make it even better, she sees ghosts that disappear only when she’s touching Joo Joong-won. As their lives intertwine, they help each other with their problems and take on new challenges as an exceptionally dynamic duo.

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#30 Love In The Moonlight

Love In The Moonlight (Korean: 구르미 그린 달빛) is a historical, coming-of-age romance story set during the 19th-century Joseon Dynasty era. The tale itself is based on the novel called Moonlight Drawn By Clouds and this series isn’t the first serialization of the book. Love In The Moonlight follows Crown Prince Lee Yeong’s growth into a monarch and his unlikely relationship with eunuch Hong Ra-on.

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Mr Sunshine

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#32 A Korean Odyssey

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Coffee Prince

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#34 Tale Of The Nine Tailed

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#35 Mystic Pop-Up Bar

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#36 Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#37 My Id Is Gangnam Beauty

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#38 Fated To Love You

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#39 Sweet Home

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#40 Touch Your Heart

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#41 The King: Eternal Monarch

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#42 Welcome To Waikiki

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#43 Start-Up

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#44 You’re Beautiful

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#45 Cinderella And The Four Knights

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#46 Playful Kiss

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Black

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#48 Flower Boy Next Door

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Was It Love?

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#50 Suspicious Partner

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Secret Garden

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#52 The K2

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#53 Romance Is A Bonus Book

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#54 The Uncanny Counter

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#55 Sungkyunkwan Scandal

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#56 Abyss

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#57 Jealousy Incarnate

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#58 Marriage, Not Dating

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#59 Shopping King Louie

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#60 The Bride Of Habaek

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#61 Hi! School: Love On

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#62 Cheer Up

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#63 My First First Love

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#64 Hello Monster

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#65 I’ll Find You On A Beautiful Day

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#66 Big

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#67 Lucky Romance

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#68 Hospital Playlist

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#69 Full House

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#70 Doctor Stranger

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#71 Dream High

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#72 Rooftop Prince

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#73 Empress Ki

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#74 Stranger

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#75 Six Flying Dragons

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#76 Personal Preference

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#77 You’re All Surrounded

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#78 The Secret Life Of My Secretary

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#79 The King 2 Hearts

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#80 Secret Love Affair

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#81 That Winter, The Wind Blows

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#82 Memorist

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#83 Ms. Hammurabi

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#84 Graceful Family

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#85 Lovers Of The Red Sky

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#86 Bride Of The Century

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#87 Revolutionary Love

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#88 River Where The Moon Rises

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#89 Prime Minister And I

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#90 Nine: Nine Time Travels

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#91 Doom At Your Service

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#92 I Can Hear Your Voice

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#93 City Hunter

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#94 It’s Okay, That’s Love

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#95 The Moon That Embraces The Sun

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#96 Are You Human?

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#97 Prison Playbook

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#98 To The Beautiful You

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#99 18 Again

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#100 Voice

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#101 My Lovely Sam-Soon

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#102 Cheese In The Trap

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#103 Backstreet Rookie

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#104 Record Of Youth

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#105 Blood

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#106 The Scholar Who Walks The Night

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#107 The Greatest Love

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#108 The Producers

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#109 Angry Mom

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#110 Zombie Detective

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#111 Kpop Extreme Survival

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#112 Mary Stayed Out All Night

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#113 Ma Boy

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#114 Reply 1988

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#115 My Girlfriend Is A Nine-Tailed Fox

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#116 Reply 1997

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#117 School 2013

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#118 A Gentleman’s Dignity

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#119 Yong-Pal

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#120 Noble, My Love

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#121 D.p.

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#122 At A Distance, Spring Is Green

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#123 Protect The Boss

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#124 Do You Like Brahms?

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#125 Shining Inheritance

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#126 Deep Rooted Tree

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#127 Fated To Love You

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: unknown

#128 The Light In Your Eyes

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#129 Hyena

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#130 Shut Up Flower Boy Band

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#131 Dream High 2

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#132 Because It’s The First Time

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#133 Bridal Mask

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#134 Flower Boy Ramen Shop

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#135 Live On

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#136 Pasta

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#137 Hello! My Twenties

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#138 Let’s Eat

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#139 Monstar

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#140 Dr. Brain

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#141 The Queen’s Classroom

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#142 Sky Castle

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#143 My Roommate Is A Gumiho

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#144 Heartstrings

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#145 Mouse

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#146 Good Doctor

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#147 Gu Family Book

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#148 Faith

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#149 My Girl

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#150 Dae Jang Geum

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#151 The Innocent Man

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#152 Reply 1994

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#153 Cunning Single Lady

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#154 My Princess

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#155 Stairway To Heaven

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#156 Iris

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#157 Love Rain

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#158 Forest

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#159 Youth Of May

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#160 King Of Baking, Kim Tak Goo

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#161 Angel Eyes

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#162 Winter Sonata

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#163 Misaeng

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#164 Masked

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#165 Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#166 Scent Of A Woman

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#167 Misty

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#168 Autumn In My Heart

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#169 I Miss You

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#170 Racket Boys

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#171 Dong Yi

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#172 The Guest

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#173 My Lovable Girl

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#174 Watcher

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#175 Two Weeks

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#176 Iljimae

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#177 To All The Guys Who Loved Me

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#178 You’re The Best, Lee Soon-Shin

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#179 Awaken

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#180 I Need Romance 3

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#181 Heartless City

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#182 So Not Worth It

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#183 Haechi

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#184 Hotel King

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#185 Jirisan

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#186 The School Nurse Files

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#187 Road No. 1

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#188 Prosecutor Princess

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: unknown

#189 Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#190 A Love To Kill

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#191 Beethoven Virus

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#192 When I Was The Most Beautiful

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#193 Miss Korea

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#194 High-Class

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#195 Ex-Girlfriend Club

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#196 Argon

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#197 Vampire Prosecutor

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#198 White Nights

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#199 Her Lovely Heels

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

#200 Delayed Justice

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

Image source: amazon.com

#201 On The Verge Of Insanity

Best Korean Dramas That You Should Watch Right Now

