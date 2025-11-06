This 2D Restaurant In NYC Feels Like Stepping Into A Drawing

If you’ve ever wished to step inside a sketchbook, Shirokuro in New York City makes that dream a reality. Located in the East Village, this omakase restaurant is the city’s first full-service “two-dimensional” dining experience. Every surface—walls, floors, tables, and even chairs—is hand-illustrated to create the illusion of a black-and-white graphic novel come to life.

The name “Shirokuro” translates to “black and white” in Japanese, perfectly capturing the monochrome theme. Art director Mirim Yoo, known for her work in the luxury makeup industry, spent three months drawing the entire space by hand. Her goal was to make diners feel as though they had fallen into a sketchbook, blurring the lines between reality and illustration.

Step inside Shirokuro, New York’s first fully hand-drawn 2D restaurant, where every surface looks like a sketch

Image credits: mirimnyc

The name “Shirokuro” means “black and white” in Japanese, reflecting the restaurant’s monochrome theme

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Artist and creative director Mirim Yoo spent three months hand-painting every wall, table, and chair

Image credits: mirimnyc

“I was inspired by the 2D cafés in Seoul, but I wanted to create something beyond novelty—an environment that felt like stepping into a sketchbook, carrying intimacy and emotion,” Mirim Yoo shared with Bored Panda. “My background in painting and sumi-e ink traditions guided me to reinterpret the idea in a more narrative and human way.

The process took nearly three months. I hand-drew every line—across floors, walls, ceilings, and furniture—allowing the space to gradually transform into a complete immersive world.”

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Intricate line patterns and optical illusions make the space feel like a living drawing

Image credits: mirimnyc

Mirim Yoo layered multiple coats of white base paint and then added her designs using matte black acrylic markers and high-quality acrylic paints. “This layering kept the contrast crisp under both natural daylight and warm interior lighting, while also ensuring durability.”

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Even real objects, like flower pots, are incorporated into the drawn environment for added depth

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Small imperfections in the hand-drawn lines give the restaurant warmth and a human touch

Image credits: mirimnyc

“The biggest challenge was scale—adapting brushwork to irregular shapes, corners, and textures. To avoid a cold, graphic feel, I embraced small variations and imperfections in the linework, which added warmth and a human presence. These subtle gestures gave the space emotional resonance and a sense of life.”

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

The restaurant serves a 16-course omakase menu for $80, letting diners enjoy art and food together. For a shorter experience, there’s a 10-course option for $50. A la carte options are also available, such as three rolls for $25.

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Image credits: mirimnyc

Located in the East Village at 103 Second Ave., Shirokuro is a must-see for art and food lovers alike

Image credits: mirimnyc

