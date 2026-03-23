Jude Law’s Ex Calls Out Chappell Roan After Singer Gives Excuses For Bodyguard Berating Her Daughter

The controversy surrounding Chappell Roan and Jude Law’s 11-year-old daughter has taken another messy turn, as the child’s mother, Catherine Harding, appears to have cryptically called out the singer.
On Saturday, March 21, an incident in which the singer’s security allegedly berated Harding’s daughter, Ada Law, at a hotel in São Paulo made headlines, leading to Roan facing intense backlash, and even an international festival ban.
Now, the mother has shared additional details of the “aggressive” incident in a lengthy Instagram video, renewing the controversy and sparking strong reactions online.
“No security guard yells at people for no reason. They do what they’re told. They follow orders from whoever is paying them,” wrote one skeptical user.
The mother of the young fan at the center of the controversy involving Chappell Roan, Catherine Harding, has shared her take on the incident
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While staying at the same hotel during the Lollapalooza Brasil festival last week, Catherine Harding’s daughter, whom she shares with ex Jude Law, reportedly spotted Roan at breakfast.
According to Catherine’s husband, Brazilian footballer Jorginho, his stepdaughter was mistreated by Roan’s security, as she simply smiled and walked past the singer’s table without approaching her.
Jorginho alleged in an Instagram post that “a large security guard came over and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner… saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”
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The security encounter reportedly left the child “extremely shaken and [she] cried a lot.”
Following the accusations by the athlete, the Good Luck, Babe! singer denied any involvement, stating that she never saw the family and that the security guard was not part of her personal team.
She expressed sadness that the child was upset, stating, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children… You did not deserve that,” in her Instagram Stories.
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As the controversy gained significant attention across social media, Catherine presented her side of the story in an Instagram Reel, explaining that she chose to speak out after receiving “so many messages” from people about the incident.
While Roan’s explanation suggested to many that the security personnel were not part of her team but rather the hotel’s staff, Catherine insisted the guard was not a hotel employee, stating, “He looks after artists.”
Footballer Jorginho accused the Pink Pony Club singer’s security team of mistreating his stepdaughter, who is actor Jude Law’s biological child
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She continued, “Now I don’t know if he’s her personal security guard but he was with her, so that is all I know, did she send him to do it? again, I don’t know, I would like to hope not.
“But at the same time you have a responsibility when you are a celebrity that the people who work for you and act on your behalf are acting on your behalf. So, would he do that if he didn’t have her authority to do so? I don’t know if he does; then obviously that’s a big problem because then he’s representing her in a way that she doesn’t want to be represented.”
Confirming her husband’s description of the alleged encounter, Catherine called the guard “aggressive and intimidating.”
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She also alleged that her daughter simply walked past the singer’s table during breakfast and “didn’t have her phone, she didn’t try to take a picture, she didn’t do anything, she just looked at [Chappell] and smiled.”
The security personnel then allegedly came over to their table, and “it really overstepped a boundary,” as he “kind of like berated and scold us and say that he was going to complain, and tell me that I should be teaching my daughter to be better and that she’s badly educated and we should respect people’s privacy and we should not harass people and all of these other things.”
Catherine appeared to cryptically refute certain claims made by Chappell, stating that the guard was not a hotel staff member and instead “looks after artists”
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Harding emphasized that she tried to explain to the guard that her daughter was “very used to being around people that are well-known and she would never cross someone’s boundaries or overstep a mark,” given the high-profile nature of her stepfather.
However, the guard allegedly did not listen, leaving Catherine “shocked.”
She then pushed back, saying, “Well, if this is the case that she doesn’t even want people to look at her, she is very welcome to eat breakfast in her room because this here is a public area and I am a paying guest as well as her.”
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“So if I want to walk past someone’s table and look at them, I have every right to do so. I am not approaching her. I’m not doing anything to make her feel intimidated or nothing—like this 11-year-old child.”
The mother of the young fan concluded by saying that the incident had affected her daughter’s birthday plans, as attending the Lollapalooza Brasil festival, where Roan performed, was meant to be a gift, but it got “ruined because we didn’t go to the show last night.”
“Anyways, it’s how it is. We’ll say no more on it. That’s it. I hope that maybe if it wasn’t her that she learns to not allow the people that work for her to treat people like this.”
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The mother’s account sparked further backlash against Roan, with one netizen writing, “How much longer are we going to pretend that Roan isn’t an undeserving, entitled little piece of s**t? You want anonymity? Then f**k off back into obscurity.”
Another user added, “There’s a video of Chappell walking through a crowd when she spots the person filming her she points it out to her bodyguard who then starts yelling at and walking towards this person. She definitely sent her bodyguard over.”
“I hope that maybe if it wasn’t her that she learns to not allow the people that work for her to treat people like this,” Harding said
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“The irony of the security guard scolding someone about respecting people’s privacy and not harassing them while harassing someone and invading their privacy,” said a third user.
“Roan 100% sent her bodyguard. Let’s stop making excuses for bad behavior. Also, stop making them famous,” read another comment online.
“This is Roans Promotional get attention ‘bit.’ Her agent or publicist likely encourages bulls**t like this. It’s DISGUSTING and she owes this family a massive apology.”
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Amid the heated drama, Harding shared a photo of her daughter posing with singer Lewis Capaldi on her Instagram Stories.
She publicly expressed her gratitude to him for his “kindness” in helping her daughter feel at ease after the upsetting incident.
She wrote in the photo caption, “Thanks for your kindness.”
Moreover, Catherine’s explanation followed Rio de Janeiro’s mayor Eduardo Cavaliere’s public announcement of indefinitely banning Roan from the city’s major annual music festival, Todo Mundo no Rio.
Mayor Cavaliere announced the ban on X over the weekend, writing, “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city — this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira would do that!”
He also invited the 11-year-old child to attend the upcoming May edition of the festival as an honored guest, where Shakira is scheduled to headline.
“Her daughter didn’t do anything wrong, it was a public space and security guard completely overstepped, whether Chappell sent him or not…” wrote one netizen
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