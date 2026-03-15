Judd Hirsch: Bio And Career Highlights

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Judd Hirsch: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Judd Hirsch

March 15, 1935

The Bronx, New York City, New York, US

91 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Judd Hirsch?

Judd Seymore Hirsch is a versatile American actor, celebrated for his grounded and emotionally direct portrayals across film, television, and theater. He brings a distinct blend of gruff charm and vulnerability to his many roles.

Hirsch’s breakout moment arrived with his starring turn as Alex Rieger in the popular sitcom Taxi, which aired from 1978 to 1983. His performance in the series garnered him widespread acclaim and two Emmy Awards.

Early Life and Education

Born in The Bronx, New York, Judd Hirsch grew up in a Jewish family with his parents, Joseph Sidney Hirsch, an electrician, and Sally Kitzis. His brother is Roland Hirsch.

Hirsch graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School in 1952 and earned a physics degree from City College of New York. He later pursued his passion for acting, studying at HB Studio and graduating from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1962.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Judd Hirsch’s personal life, including his first marriage to Elisa Sadaune from 1963 to 1967, with whom he had a son, Alex Hirsch. He later married fashion designer Bonni Sue Chalkin in 1992, a union that ended in divorce in 2005.

Hirsch shares a daughter, Montana Hirsch, and a son, London Hirsch, with his second wife, Bonni Sue Chalkin. He is currently married to actress Kathryn Danielle Hirsch.

Career Highlights

Judd Hirsch gained widespread recognition for his starring role as Alex Rieger on the popular sitcom Taxi, which ran from 1978 to 1983, earning him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He also won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his work on Dear John.

His esteemed film career includes an Academy Award nomination for his role in the 1980 drama Ordinary People and a second nomination for The Fabelmans in 2022, setting a record for the longest gap between Oscar nominations.

Hirsch has also achieved significant success in theater, securing two Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Play for his performances in I’m Not Rappaport and Conversations with My Father.

Signature Quote

“If I’m not moved by what happens at the end of this play, then I’ve completely failed, and so has the play, and so has our production.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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