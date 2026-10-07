Joy Behar: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Joy Behar
October 7, 1942
Brooklyn, New York, US
84 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Joy Behar?
Joy Behar is an American comedian and television host with vibrant Brooklyn roots. Her sharp political commentary and unfiltered wit have established her as one of the most prominent, enduring female voices in modern daytime television history.
She captured widespread national attention as a founding panelist on the hit talk show The View. Her lively debates secured an Emmy win, and fans love her signature fiery red haircut.
Early Life and Education
Rose and Gino Occhiuto raised Joy Behar in a working-class Brooklyn household. Her father drove a truck while her mother worked as a seamstress, fostering a down-to-earth environment that shaped her comedic perspective.
She later attended Queens College to earn a sociology degree. After graduating, she completed a master’s degree in English education at Stony Brook University and briefly taught high school classes.
Notable Relationships
A couple of long-term partnerships have defined the comedian’s personal journey. She married television director Joe Behar in 1965, and after their divorce, she began a decades-long relationship with teacher Steve Janowitz.
The TV host shares one daughter, Eve Behar Scotti, with whom she maintains a close bond. She and Janowitz eventually married in 2011, and they continue to share a quiet life together in the Hamptons.
Career Highlights
A major career breakthrough arrived when Joy Behar joined ABC’s talk show The View. As an original co-host, she spent over two decades engaging audiences with her comedic styling, netting several Emmy nominations and a win.
She expanded her television hosting portfolio with several solo talk show projects. These ventures included hosting HLN’s series The Joy Behar Show and Current TV’s program Joy Behar: Say Anything!, which allowed her to highlight her sharp interview style.
Her career also spans book publishing and comedic playwriting. Her comedic publications like Joy Shtick reached best-seller status, cementing her legacy as a highly versatile force in American entertainment.
Signature Quote
“Comedians usually are rooting for the underdog. I mean, to take a shot at an underdog, I think is really stupid and low and not funny.”
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