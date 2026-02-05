Jordan Rhodes: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jordan Rhodes
February 5, 1990
Oldham, England
35 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Jordan Rhodes?
Jordan Luke Rhodes is a Scottish former professional footballer, widely recognized for his clinical finishing and aerial prowess as a striker. Born in England, he opted to represent Scotland internationally, earning respect for his dedication and goal-scoring instincts.
He broke into the public eye during the 2011–12 season when he became the top scorer in England with 36 league goals for Huddersfield Town, a club record. This prolific period cemented his reputation as one of the most promising forwards outside the top flight.
Early Life and Education
His early years were shaped by his father, Andy Rhodes, a professional goalkeeper, whose career led the family to Scotland where Jordan spent his first decade. This upbringing provided the foundation for his future footballing aspirations, as he was immersed in the sport from a young age.
Rhodes later attended Kesgrave High School in Ipswich, England, where he was scouted and recruited by Ipswich Town in 2004. He progressed through their academy system, also spending time at Barnsley’s academy, before embarking on his senior career.
Notable Relationships
Jordan Rhodes is married to Emma. Their long-term relationship has been a consistent presence in his life, providing stability throughout his extensive football career.
Rhodes and his wife Emma welcomed a son in 2018. The family has generally maintained a private life away from the intense public scrutiny often associated with professional athletes.
Career Highlights
Jordan Rhodes forged a notable career as a prolific football striker, scoring 220 league goals across various English clubs. He was particularly outstanding during the 2011–12 season, netting 36 league goals for Huddersfield Town and setting a club record.
In September 2025, Rhodes announced his retirement from playing and transitioned into a new role as the loans manager at Blackburn Rovers, where he had previously enjoyed a highly successful playing spell. This move marks his shift from on-field performance to a strategic management position within the sport.
He also proudly earned 14 caps for the Scotland national team and holds the record as Scotland’s all-time leading scorer at the Under-21 level with eight goals.
