Jordan Klepper: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jordan Klepper
March 9, 1979
Kalamazoo, Michigan, US
47 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is Jordan Klepper?
Jordan Klepper is an American comedian and political satirist, known for his incisive field interviews. His unique style consistently dissects current events with sharp wit and a probing curiosity.
He gained widespread recognition as a correspondent on The Daily Show, where his segments frequently went viral for their pointed humor. Klepper often approaches complex topics by engaging directly with the public.
Early Life and Education
A Michigan native, Jordan Klepper grew up in Kalamazoo as the son of Mark and Betse Klepper. His parents were introduced by actor Tim Allen, Betse’s cousin.
He attended Kalamazoo Central High School and the Kalamazoo Area Mathematics and Science Center before earning a BA in both mathematics and theater from Kalamazoo College, where he cultivated an early interest in improv.
Notable Relationships
Jordan Klepper is married to Laura Grey, an actress and comedian whom he wed in 2013. The couple initially met as members of The Second City and Upright Citizens Brigade in their early comedy careers.
Klepper shares one child with Grey, with whom he has also collaborated on various short films and comedy projects throughout their relationship.
Career Highlights
Jordan Klepper’s career in satirical comedy took off as a correspondent for The Daily Show, where his sharp field interviews earned widespread acclaim. He later hosted The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, expanding his role in late-night political commentary.
He has since helmed numerous acclaimed Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse specials, tackling diverse social and political issues with his signature investigative humor. Klepper’s impactful journalism has earned him a Peabody Award and multiple Emmy nominations, including a recent win as a co-host on The Daily Show.
Signature Quote
“The more time you spend with people, the harder it is to put them in a box.”
Follow Us