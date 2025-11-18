Johnny Depp’s New Love Interest Slams Rumors As She Shares Intimate Post With Him

Johnny Depp and his rumored new girlfriend, Yulia Vlasova, stirred up curiosity with a set of Instagram photos and a cryptic message.
Over the weekend, the 29-year-old Russian model shared some charming photos featuring herself and the 61-year-old actor in a cozy, rustic setting.
The Hollywood star was all smiles as he had his arms wrapped around her. But Yulia’s ambiguous caption raised more questions than answers about their connection.
Image credits: Castle Fine Art
Image credits: Yulia Vlasova / Instagram
“Don’t believe everything you hear on the internet,” she wrote. “My dear friend.”
The caption left fans to wonder if this was a subtle rebuttal to the dating rumors or a playful tease.
The photos came at the heels of sources saying they were keeping things “casual” and not rushing into relationship labels just yet.
“They see each other here and there,” and they are not using the “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels, a source told People in July.
The 29-year-old Russian model posted images of herself and the 61-year-old actor, showcasing a warm and intimate moment between them
Image credits: johnnydepp
A model and beauty pageant star, Yulia was a finalist in the 2021 Miss Office competition, an international pageant held in Moscow. Her bio for Miss Office noted that she studied at the University of West Bohemia.
She also said in the bio that her personal motto was: “Be, not seem to be.”
In addition to her modeling career, Yulia is also making her mark as an entrepreneur. She is the owner of S.He Studio, a Prague-based makeup and hairstyling business.
The model, 33 years junior to the actor, subtly confirmed her admiration for Johnny during a Q&A session on Instagram this year.
When asked about her favorite actor, she posted a photo of their hands resting on each other’s legs, captioning it: “JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring.”
Sources recently claimed that the Hollywood star and Yulia are keeping things “casual,” with no “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels
Image credits: Yulia Vlasova / Instagram
Image credits: Yulia Vlasova / Instagram
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s romantic history includes high-profile marriages with Lori Anne Allison in the ’80s and Amber Heard, as well as a brief fling with Joelle Rich.
About two years have passed since the Once Upon a Time in Mexico star’s heated defamation legal battle with Amber, and his focus has been on “moving forward” and staying busy after “that darker period” in his life.
He “is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days,” a source told People in May this year. “There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people.”
“He’s focused on moving forward. He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period,” the insider continued. “There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life.”
The source also said he is “really too busy” to venture down any romantic avenues, so it’s “not time right now for that.”
