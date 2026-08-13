John Slattery: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
John Slattery
August 13, 1962
Boston, Massachusetts, US
64 Years Old
Leo
Who Is John Slattery?
John M. Slattery Jr. is an American actor known for his distinctive silver hair and sharp, sophisticated on-screen presence. His career spans decades, earning him acclaim for bringing complex characters to life with a nuanced intensity.
He first captured widespread attention as the charismatic advertising executive Roger Sterling in the acclaimed AMC series Mad Men. His portrayal earned multiple Emmy nominations and firmly established Slattery as a household name.
Early Life and Education
John M. Slattery Jr. grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, in an Irish Catholic family of six children. His father, John “Jack” Slattery, worked as a leather merchant, while his mother, Joan Slattery, was an accountant.
His early interest in acting developed during his time at Saint Sebastian’s School in Newton, Massachusetts. Slattery further pursued this passion at the Catholic University of America, graduating in 1984 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Notable Relationships
A long-term arc in John M. Slattery Jr.’s personal life has been his marriage to actress Talia Balsam. They wed on December 30, 1998, a relationship that later saw them portray a married couple on Mad Men.
Slattery and Balsam share one son, Harry Slattery, with whom they co-parent. The couple remains a private fixture in the entertainment industry.
Career Highlights
John M. Slattery Jr.’s career is most notably defined by his role as the witty and complex Roger Sterling in the critically acclaimed Mad Men series. His performance earned him four Primetime Emmy Award nominations and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Beyond his iconic television work, Slattery expanded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying Howard Stark in several films, including Iron Man 2 and Captain America: Civil War. He also made his directorial debut with the film God’s Pocket.
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