Doctor Weighs In After Hollywood Veteran’s Dramatic Weight Loss Has Everyone Making The Same Observation

John Goodman’s dramatically slimmer appearance has once again sent fans into a frenzy, with many wondering how the 74-year-old actor lost an astonishing 200 pounds (about 90 kg).
Goodman has been open about his years-long health journey, but that hasn’t stopped some internet users from questioning whether weight-loss medications could be behind his transformation.
“He did it with the glp1 sh*t like every other celebrity,” one commenter claimed, while another asked, “Surely it’s the weight loss pills??”
But could a transformation this dramatic really happen through lifestyle changes alone, based on the approach Goodman has described?
An expert has now weighed in, addressing the rumors swirling online and explaining what can and cannot be determined from John’s appearance.
John Goodman’s latest appearance has sparked intense speculation about whether the actor used weight-loss medications
Matt Crossick/Variety via Getty Images
Goodman stepped onto the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Digger on Monday, September 28, putting his dramatically slimmer physique on display as he promoted the new satirical film.
The actor appeared alongside his wife of 37 years, Anna Beth Goodman, at the premiere, where he looked noticeably slimmer in a black suit, striped-collar shirt, and gray tie.
The appearance quickly reignited conversations about the actor’s weight loss.
But while the latest photos may make it seem like John’s transformation happened recently, the reality is very different.
J. Vespa/WireImage, David Jon/Getty Images
He has been working on his health for nearly two decades.
The Roseanne star has previously revealed that he weighed close to 400 pounds (approximately 181 kg) at his heaviest and began making major lifestyle changes in 2007, including giving up al**hol.
His transformation has also been visible during previous public appearances, including his widely discussed 2023 appearance at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival.
Still, his latest red-carpet appearance ignited a crucial question: Did he really achieve all of this through diet and exercise?
Goodman once lost about 70 pounds (roughly 31 kg) at a time before finally deciding to take a slower approach
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
In a recent Men’s Journal profile revisiting his journey, the actor’s earlier comments about repeatedly losing and regaining weight came back into focus.
Goodman once described his old approach to weight loss in a 2016 ABC News interview.
“I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds,” he said, describing how he would then eventually return to his previous habits.
But this time, “I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”
That mindset shift appears to have been crucial.
Rather than trying to lose huge amounts of weight in a matter of months, John began focusing on habits that could become part of his everyday life.
His longtime trainer, Mackie Shilstone, helped him develop a more sustainable approach, which included a Mediterranean-style eating plan, regular exercise, and an emphasis on walking.
Goodman has also spoken about how much his relationship with food changed.
Speaking to AARP, he described his approach as “basically just portion control” after years of “just shoving everything into my mouth.”
Speaking to Bored Panda, Prof. Dr. Fuat, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 30 years of experience, explained how lifestyle changes can make a significant difference over a long-term weight-loss journey.
According to a doctor, the actor’s sobriety, changes to his diet, and daily movement could all have played a significant role
“Significant weight loss can happen through sustained changes,” he said. “The scale of that loss will naturally differ between individuals, depending on factors such as their starting weight and circumstances.”
“What matters is whether those changes can be maintained consistently enough to make a meaningful difference over time.”
While Goodman has repeatedly pointed to quitting al**hol as one of the biggest turning points in his health journey, Dr. Fuat cautions against reducing a transformation as extensive as his to one single lifestyle change.
“Al**hol can add a lot of calories without people necessarily thinking of it in the same way as food,” he shared.
Daniela Elena Tentis/Pexels (not the actual photo)
The expert added, “If someone was drinking heavily and regularly, taking that out of their routine could make a noticeable difference over time… Those changes tend to go hand in hand, and over several years they can add up to a much bigger change in someone’s lifestyle.”
According to Dr. Fuat, certain changes in habits could realistically contribute to substantial weight loss without prescription medication.
“Smaller portions and less sugar can reduce how much someone is consuming. Walking and boxing add regular physical activity, and a Mediterranean-style diet can offer a way of eating that is easier to maintain than a highly restrictive diet,” he noted.
That doesn’t mean everyone would achieve the same result from following those habits.
“There is no particular facial change that is unique to GLP-1 use,” Dr. Fuat says as fans dissect Goodman’s appearance
But it does challenge the idea that prescription medication is automatically required for a very large weight-loss transformation.
“Prescription medication is not a requirement for substantial weight loss,” Dr. Fuat said. “Changes to diet and activity can work together over time.”
That hasn’t stopped some people from looking at Goodman’s latest photos and reaching their own conclusions.
“I wonder how he did it. We’re not going to get an answer, but it’s bariatric surgery or Glp-1’s FOR SURE. Good for him!” one commenter wrote.
Another joked, “10 more years to that life. O**mpic for the win!”
A third person insisted, “Diet and exercise won’t do that much. O**mpic fs.”
The speculation comes at a time when GLP-1 medications have become a frequent part of conversations about celebrity weight loss.
But Dr. Fuat says there is no reliable way to reach that conclusion simply by looking at John.
“There is no particular facial change that is unique to GLP-1 use,” he explained.
“Losing a substantial amount of weight will naturally change the face as well as the body. The face may look leaner, more drawn or slightly looser, and age can make those changes more noticeable.”
A before-and-after photo can show how much weight Goodman has lost over the years, but not what caused it
That means features some people might label as “O**mpic face” cannot, by themselves, establish that someone has taken a weight-loss medication.
“Weight-loss medications can produce more rapid changes in some people, so the pace of a transformation is also worth considering,” Dr. Fuat added.
“In Goodman’s case, the change appears to have taken place over several years, which could fit with the gradual lifestyle changes he has described.”
However, the doctor cautioned that “people respond differently to both lifestyle changes and weight-loss treatments. The timeframe may offer some context, but it does not give us a clear answer about how the weight was lost.”
SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)
According to Dr. Fuat, “There is a mental side to it as well,” because staying committed to a different routine for a long time can be challenging.
Moreover, there is “no single approach to weight loss” that will work for everyone.
But even an expert cannot determine one thing from viral photos: a person’s medical history.
Dr. Fuat explained, “It may show that someone has lost a significant amount of weight, but it cannot tell us whether that happened through lifestyle changes, medication, or a procedure.”
“Distinguishing between those routes properly requires an understanding of the person’s medical history. A photograph simply cannot provide that information.”
So while John’s latest appearance may have reignited the O**mpic debate, his use of the medication cannot be publicly confirmed, especially since the actor himself has not commented on it.
“It’s like being given a new body and a new life. Surely it’s the weight loss pills??” one skeptic wrote
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