Guerrilla Artist Banksy’s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

by

For years, the identity of the street artist known as “Banksy” has been shrouded in mystery. Locals would wake up to find his work, the most famous of which is arguably Girl with Balloon, without knowing who to either thank or curse.

But an investigation by Reuters has finally linked a name to the graffiti works that first appeared on the art scene in the early 1990s.

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: CBS Evening News

Reporters debunked the widespread theory that Banksy is musician Robert Del Naja, the frontman of Bristol group Massive Attack.

However, they discovered that Del Naja was likely a collaborator of the elusive artist and that the two had been creating art together in war-torn Ukraine.

Speaking with witnesses, the publication reported that the artwork was allegedly created within minutes in the Ukrainian village of Horenka in 2022 by two men with covered faces using spray cans and stencils. 

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

One of them was Del Naja, and the other was Robin Gunningham, better known as Banksy.

The investigation notes that Gunningham is 51 years old and was born in the English city of Bristol. According to Reuters, the creative changed his name to David Jones, one of the most common British names, some years ago to protect his identity.

In a statement, Mark Stephens, the artist’s lawyer, told Reuters that his client “does not accept that many of the details contained within your enquiry are correct.”

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: Times News

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

The lawyer explained that Banksy prefers to maintain his anonymity because he has “been subjected to fixated, threatening and extremist behavior.”

“[Working] anonymously or under a pseudonym serves vital societal interests,” Stephens continued.

“It protects freedom of expression by allowing creators to speak truth to power without fear of retaliation, censorship or persecution—particularly when addressing sensitive issues such as politics, religion or social justice.”

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: Rex Features

The latest investigation confirms a 2008 report from The Daily Mail, which also linked Gunningham to Banksy’s artwork and wrote that it had “come as close as anyone possibly can to revealing” who Banksy was.

Reuters came to its conclusion after drawing information from several sources, including Banksy’s falling out with Jamaican photographer Peter Dean Rickards and interviews with witnesses in Ukraine using a photo lineup of graffiti artists rumored to be Banksy.

Additionally, the publication uncovered a 2000 NYPD arrest report including a signed, handwritten confession it said revealed “beyond dispute Banksy’s true identity.”

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation
Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Responding to the statement from Banksy’s lawyer defending his anonymity, Reuters stood by its investigation, concluding that the public “has a deep interest in understanding the identity and career of a figure with his profound and enduring influence on culture, the art industry, and international political discourse.”

Graffiti is a crime in the UK, with penalties ranging from fines and community service to jail time. 

Banksy’s lawyer didn’t reveal whether his client has been penalized for his work.

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: CBS Mornings

Still, he noted that some property owners are pleased to find one of Banksy’s graffiti works on their buildings.

“It appears that if people find a Banksy added to their wall, most of them call Sotheby’s rather than the police,” Stephens said, referring to the famous international auction house.

“The question of where the artist’s work sits in the legal landscape is an interesting one, and I’m as bemused as anyone else.”

The investigation mentions that Gunningham’s effort to remain anonymous began falling apart with his September 2000 arrest in New York.

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: CBS Mornings

In a handwritten confession, the street artist admitted to making a “humorous adjustment to a billboard on top of the property on Hudson st.”

“Using a ladder, I painted eyeshadow, a new mouth, and a speech bubble,” the note reads, signed with his real name.

In 2004, photographer Peter Dean Rickards posted 21 photos of Banksy at work in Jamaica, many of which showed his face. The photos were later published by the Evening Standard, but they did not have Banksy’s name.

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

The artist’s former manager, Lazarides, told the paper at the time that the man in the photos was “someone else.”

Banksy is known for his provocative, and often satirical, street art. His work critiques capitalism and consumer culture, war, and immigration issues.

His Girl with Balloon, a little girl reaching for a heart-shaped balloon, has been interpreted as a symbol of lost innocence or hope.

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: ITV News

In 2018, the stencil of the artwork, which had recently sold for $1.4 million, went up for resale at a Sotheby’s auction in London.

Little did fans know that the piece would get shredded by a device Banksy had secretly built into its frame. 

“Some people think it didn’t really shred. It did,” Banksy posted on Instagram days after the sale. “Some people think the auction house were in on it. They weren’t.”

Renamed Love is in the Bin, the piece sold three years later for about $25 million.

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: 715yurt

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: Imanurag11

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: AlexTruths

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: muggsyj9999

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: laurell_bay

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: BlessedMeenu

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: FedUpLisa69

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: LeStyl0

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: TheKingCorcoran

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: Stoned_ID_10_T

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: Arushi_1997

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: StringerBella

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: ImTheWhiteTiger

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: ljenkins314

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: mister_rai_ous

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: Robinhoodett

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: Globalcommentq

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: james84_

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: stroh_jared

Guerrilla Artist Banksy&#8217;s True Identity Finally Revealed By Bombshell Investigation

Image credits: advraiumair

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
103 Goodnight Quotes That Will Help You Get Those Zzz’s
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Photographer Spends A Whole Day In Flooded Venice, Captures Just How Different The City Looks (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Model Wearing Infamous 7-Inch Platforms Falls Down Staircase For Marc Jacobs’ Campaign
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“Speechless”: Young Basketball Player Didn’t Care Much About Interviewer’s Skills
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Do You Want For Christmas? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Man Starts Doubting If He Wants To Go Through With His Wedding After Fiancée’s Unhinged Request
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025