42 Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts And Cards By People With An Unconventional Definition Of Romance

Not all of us take Valentine’s Day romantic gifts and love letters seriously, which is awesome because nothing is sexier than a great sense of humor.

So rather than the dull, unimaginative and totally standard flowers, chocolates, and a dinner for two, these people made it a much more memorable experience with nerdy Valentine’s and having some well-deserved fun with it!

Compiled into a list by Bored Panda, what we have here are some of the best, most creative and downright funniest examples of Valentine’s gifts, love notes, and general fun. These gift ideas reveal much more about a couple and their relationship than the stereotypical crap the shops want you to buy, and they are all the sweeter for it.

Scroll down to check out the list below, and don’t forget to vote for the best gift ideas!

#1 I’m New To Having An So On Valentine’s Day… Am I Doing This Right?

Image source: mustangsarah

#2 Unbreakable Love

Image source: jung007

#3 My Girlfriend Is A Microbiologist. She Just Sent Me This Valentine

Image source: The_UV_Catastrophe

#4 Girlfriend Called Dominos To Send Me A Surprise Heart-Shape Valentine’s Day Pizza While I’m On A Business Trip

Image source: chopped_broccoli

#5 Found A Pretty Sweet Valentine’s Day Card For The Husband

Image source: Lndubs

#6 My Girlfriend Gave Me This Chocolaty Fun-Sized Valentine. Candy Sex Puns Best Puns

Image source: Reprimize

#7 Prepared A Teddy Bear Gift Yesterday For My GF, And Now It Looks Like This

Image source: djmushroom

#8 Dad Bought My Mum Asparagus For Valentines Day Thinkin’ They Were Daffodils. Nope, I Am Done

Image source: _meganwhite_

#9 My Husband’s Going To Love His Valentines Day Surprise

Image source: VaginalHubris86

#10 My Valentine’s Card Search For This Year Is Over

Image source: shizney1

#11 When Your Girlfriend Gets You A Valentine’s Day Gift

Image source: impervious17

#12 Sister Made This For Her Boyfriend. It’s A “Bro”Quet

Image source: colebear2424

#13 Shattering Dreams… One V-Day Coupon At A Time

Image source: Labhair_Gaeilge_liom

#14 Valentines Day Card From A Student

Image source: hate_mail

#15 Valentine Gift From My Dad

Image source: PYITEllie

#16 My Friend Makes Greetings Cards. I Asked Her To Make Me A Valentine For My GF To Let Her Know Exactly How I Feel. She Sent Me This

Image source: nicholas551

#17 I Bought My Wife A Dozen Roses For Valentine’s Day, She Was Not Impressed

Image source: Buckfost

#18 Any Plan For V-Day Yet?

Image source: phhlan

#19 I Hope My Wife Likes Her Valentine’s Day Card

Image source: kitallian

#20 The Card My Biochemistry Majoring Boyfriend Gave Me For Valentine’s Day

Image source: jiminycrickets

#21 Best Valentine Ever

Image source: optimisticpessimism

#22 My Friend Made This For Her Husband

Image source: thesockbunny

#23 My Roommate Made Breaking Bad Valentine’s Cards

Image source: Tonbar

#24 Boyfriend And I Got The Same Valentines Day Car For Each Other. The Inside Couldn’t Be More Different Though

Image source: mikokale

#25 A Valentine’s Package I Mailed To A Customer

Image source: goonie_goo_goo

#26 Get Your Wife An 18 Carrot Necklace For V Day Next Year

Image source: MSPaintIsNotPhotoshop

#27 Finally Picked Out My Valentines Day Card

Image source: hudson1212

#28 I Made This For My Wife. After Nearly 20 Years Valentines Are Hard

Image source: Babycheezles

#29 Girlfriend Made Me A Vday Card

Image source: m3ltaw4y

#30 She’s A Keeper

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Was Looking For A Valentine’s Day Card. Found The Perfect Card That Expressed My True Emotions

Image source: Mapes

#32 My Fiancee Got Me An Early V Day Gift Representing Our “Strong And Dependable Relationship”

Image source: xmissofficer

#33 The Clever Valentine’s Day Gift I Received From My Wife

Image source: EmmanuelCanaan

#34 My Wife’s Valentine’s Gift Just Arrived

Image source: chickerychikchallachalla

#35 Valentine I Made My SO

Image source: -Mojo

#36 My Husband Gave Me An Early Valentine Gift

Image source: username_joe

#37 My 5 Year Old Received This Valentine Today At School

Image source: SideFXx

#38 This Is What I Got For Valentines

Image source: Gasbus

#39 Made My Husband A Geeky Valentines Card (Top) And This Was His Response. He’s A Keeper

Image source: lillalilly

#40 My Girlfriend Just Gave This To Me

Image source: othankevan

#41 Wife And I Are Saving For A Home, So Gifts Are Off The Table This Year. But I Still Wanted To Surprise Her And Show Her Love Her For Valentine’s Day

Image source: MrSriracha

#42 He Must Truly Love Her

