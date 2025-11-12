42 Funny Valentine’s Day Gifts And Cards By People With An Unconventional Definition Of Romance

Not all of us take Valentine’s Day romantic gifts and love letters seriously, which is awesome because nothing is sexier than a great sense of humor.
So rather than the dull, unimaginative and totally standard flowers, chocolates, and a dinner for two, these people made it a much more memorable experience with nerdy Valentine’s and having some well-deserved fun with it!
Compiled into a list by Bored Panda, what we have here are some of the best, most creative and downright funniest examples of Valentine’s gifts, love notes, and general fun. These gift ideas reveal much more about a couple and their relationship than the stereotypical crap the shops want you to buy, and they are all the sweeter for it.
Scroll down to check out the list below, and don’t forget to vote for the best gift ideas!
#1 I’m New To Having An So On Valentine’s Day… Am I Doing This Right?
Image source: mustangsarah
#2 Unbreakable Love
Image source: jung007
#3 My Girlfriend Is A Microbiologist. She Just Sent Me This Valentine
Image source: The_UV_Catastrophe
#4 Girlfriend Called Dominos To Send Me A Surprise Heart-Shape Valentine’s Day Pizza While I’m On A Business Trip
Image source: chopped_broccoli
#5 Found A Pretty Sweet Valentine’s Day Card For The Husband
Image source: Lndubs
#6 My Girlfriend Gave Me This Chocolaty Fun-Sized Valentine. Candy Sex Puns Best Puns
Image source: Reprimize
#7 Prepared A Teddy Bear Gift Yesterday For My GF, And Now It Looks Like This
Image source: djmushroom
#8 Dad Bought My Mum Asparagus For Valentines Day Thinkin’ They Were Daffodils. Nope, I Am Done
Image source: _meganwhite_
#9 My Husband’s Going To Love His Valentines Day Surprise
Image source: VaginalHubris86
#10 My Valentine’s Card Search For This Year Is Over
Image source: shizney1
#11 When Your Girlfriend Gets You A Valentine’s Day Gift
Image source: impervious17
#12 Sister Made This For Her Boyfriend. It’s A “Bro”Quet
Image source: colebear2424
#13 Shattering Dreams… One V-Day Coupon At A Time
Image source: Labhair_Gaeilge_liom
#14 Valentines Day Card From A Student
Image source: hate_mail
#15 Valentine Gift From My Dad
Image source: PYITEllie
#16 My Friend Makes Greetings Cards. I Asked Her To Make Me A Valentine For My GF To Let Her Know Exactly How I Feel. She Sent Me This
Image source: nicholas551
#17 I Bought My Wife A Dozen Roses For Valentine’s Day, She Was Not Impressed
Image source: Buckfost
#18 Any Plan For V-Day Yet?
Image source: phhlan
#19 I Hope My Wife Likes Her Valentine’s Day Card
Image source: kitallian
#20 The Card My Biochemistry Majoring Boyfriend Gave Me For Valentine’s Day
Image source: jiminycrickets
#21 Best Valentine Ever
Image source: optimisticpessimism
#22 My Friend Made This For Her Husband
Image source: thesockbunny
#23 My Roommate Made Breaking Bad Valentine’s Cards
Image source: Tonbar
#24 Boyfriend And I Got The Same Valentines Day Car For Each Other. The Inside Couldn’t Be More Different Though
Image source: mikokale
#25 A Valentine’s Package I Mailed To A Customer
Image source: goonie_goo_goo
#26 Get Your Wife An 18 Carrot Necklace For V Day Next Year
Image source: MSPaintIsNotPhotoshop
#27 Finally Picked Out My Valentines Day Card
Image source: hudson1212
#28 I Made This For My Wife. After Nearly 20 Years Valentines Are Hard
Image source: Babycheezles
#29 Girlfriend Made Me A Vday Card
Image source: m3ltaw4y
#30 She’s A Keeper
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Was Looking For A Valentine’s Day Card. Found The Perfect Card That Expressed My True Emotions
Image source: Mapes
#32 My Fiancee Got Me An Early V Day Gift Representing Our “Strong And Dependable Relationship”
Image source: xmissofficer
#33 The Clever Valentine’s Day Gift I Received From My Wife
Image source: EmmanuelCanaan
#34 My Wife’s Valentine’s Gift Just Arrived
Image source: chickerychikchallachalla
#35 Valentine I Made My SO
Image source: -Mojo
#36 My Husband Gave Me An Early Valentine Gift
Image source: username_joe
#37 My 5 Year Old Received This Valentine Today At School
Image source: SideFXx
#38 This Is What I Got For Valentines
Image source: Gasbus
#39 Made My Husband A Geeky Valentines Card (Top) And This Was His Response. He’s A Keeper
Image source: lillalilly
#40 My Girlfriend Just Gave This To Me
Image source: othankevan
#41 Wife And I Are Saving For A Home, So Gifts Are Off The Table This Year. But I Still Wanted To Surprise Her And Show Her Love Her For Valentine’s Day
Image source: MrSriracha
#42 He Must Truly Love Her
