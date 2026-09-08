Joe Sugg: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Joe Sugg
September 8, 1991
Lacock, Wiltshire, England
35 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Joe Sugg?
Joe Sugg is a British YouTuber, actor, and author, known for his relatable comedy and diverse content across digital and traditional media. His engaging personality has drawn millions to his online platforms.
He first gained widespread public attention as a finalist on the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. His surprising dance skills on the popular BBC show captivated a broad audience.
Early Life and Education
Joe Sugg grew up in Lacock, Wiltshire, where his early interest in creative endeavors was shared with his older sister, Zoe Sugg, also a prominent YouTuber. He initially trained as a roof thatcher, a trade that inspired his online persona.
He attended The Corsham School, where he excelled academically, earning strong A-level results. This academic grounding prepared him for a career that blended digital content creation with other entertainment ventures.
Notable Relationships
Currently partnered with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg began their romance after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in late 2018. Their relationship quickly became a fan favorite, often documented through social media.
Sugg and Buswell welcomed a son in March 2026. The couple openly shares glimpses of their life together, having purchased a home in 2021.
Career Highlights
Joe Sugg established a significant digital presence with his YouTube channel ThatcherJoe, accumulating over eight million subscribers and billions of views for his vlogs, pranks, and impressions. He expanded his online reach with ThatcherJoeVlogs and ThatcherJoeGames.
Beyond YouTube, Sugg transitioned into mainstream media, notably as a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and an actor in the West End production of Waitress. He has also authored a successful graphic novel series.
To date, he has collected a BBC Radio 1’s Teen Award for Best British Vlogger and a Global Award for Social Media Superstar, cementing his influence across multiple entertainment platforms.
Signature Quote
“I didn’t choose the Sugg life, the Sugg life chose me.”
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