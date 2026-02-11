Joe Rogan Breaks Silence After His Name Comes Up In Epstein Files

Joe Rogan, an American podcaster, comedian, actor, and prominent supporter of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, addressed being named in the notorious Epstein files during the February 10 episode of his podcast.
The US Department of Justice released millions of pages of evidence related to the late s** offender between 2025 and 2026 under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law in November 2025.
Despite the extensive disclosure detailing how Epstein exploited young girls and invited associates to participate, the FBI concluded that he did not run a trafficking ring.
As Rogan detailed the extent of his connection to Epstein on the latest episode of his podcast, he also commented on this matter.
Joe Rogan addressed his name appearing in the Epstein files
Rogan berated Canadian theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience after it was revealed in the Epstein files that he had discussed him with the disgraced financier in a 2017 email.
In a September 2017 email to Krauss, Epstein wrote, “I saw you did the Joe Rogan show, can you introduce me? I think he is funny.”
Krauss, who had appeared on Rogan’s podcast in March of that year, replied, “I will reach out to Rogan.”
The scientist, in a later email to Epstein, apologized for Rogan’s disinterest in the meeting, saying, “He seems more timid than I would have thought.”
“I am in the files for not going because Jeffrey Epstein was trying to meet with me,” Rogan told his podcast guest, Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., on Tuesday.
Hines went on to ask Rogan if he was “glad” he never met Epstein, to which he replied, “Yes.”
“It was not even a possibility that I would have ever went,” Rogan added.
“I was like, are you high? What are you talking about?” Rogan recalled his reaction to Krauss’s offer to meet Epstein, though he never named Krauss during the podcast.
He added that only those interested in “s**king up to the rich and powerful” got involved with Epstein.
“Some people get intoxicated by being in a circle of rich and powerful people,” Rogan opined. “They just want to be around them.”
Netizens reacted with mixed opinions to Joe Rogan’s clarification about his name being in the Epstein files
“Joe Rogan is smarter than both Elon Musk and Stephen Hawking, or at least has far better morals and ethics,” a social media user observed, while a second added, “I knew I liked him for a reason.”
“Joe is a real one,” wrote a third, while a fourth commented, “Smart move. Most people are drawn by the power of a private island, but you should always be aware of who owns it and how they acquired it.”
A critic soon responded, stating, “It is crazy how the bar for morality is so low that we are celebrating him for not meeting a man known for kidnapping and prostituting children.”
Another added, “What kind of nonsense is this? He is comfortable with all his friends being in those emails and will not call any of them out.”
“He said he would have never gone to the island. I bet he would have had him on his show,” another reprimanded.
Reacting to a report from ABC titled “FBI Concluded Jeffrey Epstein Was Not Running a S** Trafficking Ring For Powerful Men, Files Show,” Rogan said on Tuesday, “That is the gaslightiest gaslighting s*** I’ve ever heard in my life.”
“What do they think was going on? Just men having cocktails and talking about science?” he asked.
The FBI collected substantial evidence that Jeffrey Epstein took advantage of girls but found little evidence that he led a s** trafficking ring serving powerful men, according to ABC’s review of Department of Justice records.
According to the publication, a prosecutor’s 2025 memo details photos seized from Epstein’s homes in New York, Florida, and the Virgin Islands did not implicate anyone else in his crimes.
A review of Epstein’s financial records found no evidence linking his transactions to criminal activity. The records included payments made to influential figures in academia, finance, and global diplomacy, according to a separate internal memo from 2019.
Starting Monday, February 9, members of Congress were granted access to view the unredacted Epstein files to ensure that no crucial evidence was improperly withheld.
“He has people who were on the island on his show all the time,” a netizen remarked
