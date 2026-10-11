Joan Cusack: Bio And Career Highlights

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Joan Cusack: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Joan Cusack

October 11, 1962

New York City, New York, US

64 Years Old

Libra

Joan Cusack: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Joan Cusack?

Joan Cusack is an American actress celebrated for her sharp and offbeat comedic timing. She has built a distinctive Hollywood legacy, bringing memorable eccentric warmth to every eccentric character she portrays on screen.

She gained widespread acclaim in Working Girl, securing her first Academy Award nomination for supporting actress. Her hilarious work established her versatility; devoted film fans love her signature expressive voice.

Early Life and Education

Born in New York City, Joan Cusack grew up in an artistic Illinois family. Her mother taught mathematics while her actor father, Dick Cusack, encouraged creative expression around their lively Evanston home.

Improv classes at the local Piven Theatre Workshop ignited her performance passion early. She later attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison, earning an English degree before joining the legendary sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Notable Relationships

In 1996, Joan Cusack married corporate attorney Richard Burke after meeting through mutual acquaintances. Their quiet wedding marked the start of an enduring partnership outside the glare of Hollywood tabloids.

Cusack shares two sons, Dylan and Miles, with whom she maintained a grounded home in Chicago. The couple remains happily married, choosing to raise their children in the Midwest away from typical entertainment industry pressures.

Career Highlights

Joan Cusack built an acclaimed film career across major Hollywood comedies and dramas. She earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress with standout turns in Working Girl and In & Out, alongside memorable roles in Addams Family Values and School of Rock.

She expanded into television and animated blockbusters with tremendous commercial success. Cusack voiced Jessie in the Toy Story franchise, scored a Primetime Emmy Award for Shameless, and contributed to over 80 screen productions.

Signature Quote

“I think life is about finding out who you are and being okay with that.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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