Jennifer Lopez Goes Viral After Brutally Responding To People Telling Her To “Dress Her Age”

Jennifer Lopez has gone viral after clapping back at online criticism over her “inappropriate” looks during the opening night of her new Las Vegas residency, which kicked off on December 30 and runs through January 3.

For those unfamiliar, a residency is when an artist performs a series of scheduled shows at the same venue over an extended period.

Taking the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the opening day, the 56-year-old pop icon addressed the nonstop commentary about her appearance, age, and stage wardrobe.

Lopez’s latest run, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live, marks her return to Las Vegas following her record-breaking All I Have residency, which ran from 2016 to 2018 and grossed more than $100 million.

Jennifer Lopez’s “iconic” response to critics goes viral 

Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Midway through her debut show, Jennifer Lopez paused the performance to address the constant scrutiny she faces online.

“Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it,” Lopez told the crowd in a moment that has since been captured on TikTok. “It really doesn’t mean anything.”

She went on to joke about the recurring comments she sees online, “Why does she always dress that way? Why doesn’t she dress her age? Why is she always naked?”

Image credits: jenjlo3

Then, she delivered a suggestive response, which apparently set the internet on fire.

“And I said, ‘If you had this b**ty, you’d be n*ked too,’” Lopez quipped, briefly turning around to show off her barely-there sequin fringe minidress before covering it with a feathery skirt.

Her punchline drew loud cheers from the audience and quickly garnered praise from fans.

Netizens shared divided reactions as fans cheer Lopez’s confidence while critics roll their eyes

Image credits: jenjlo3

Image credits: alexismba47

Image credits: Wolvesinthstown

As the clip of the moment spread across social media platforms, reactions poured in fast. J.Lo’s supporters dominated the comment section, praising her confidence and sense of humor.

One wrote, “If I had her body, I’d be showing it off too,” while another said, “Girl, I’d be shaking it too if I looked like that.”

Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Third added, “The old saying still applies: if you’ve got it, flaunt it.”

Others leaned into the joke, dubbing Lopez a comedian. “She found her calling — comedy,” one wrote, while another added, “Didn’t know J. Lo was doing stand-up now.”

Image credits: jennifer_jilo

However, not everyone was impressed. Several critics accused her of trying too hard for attention.

“I think these ladies are competing to see who can get closest to being naked without actually being naked,” one detractor commented.

Jennifer Lopez’s outfits had already sparked backlash at other global events

Image credits: glitterfairypro

Image credits: CocineraMayor

Image credits: JamesLeslie123

The viral residency moment wasn’t Lopez’s first run-in with outfit-related criticism this year.

Back in June 2025, she faced intense scrutiny after a clip from her performance at the World Pride Music Festival resurfaced online.

In the footage, the Boy Next Door star appeared onstage in a black two-piece outfit with flame embellishments and a sheer mesh overlay. Her outfit prompted a heated debate over whether her look was “age-appropriate”.

Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Image credits: jloversjlo_

As reported by Bored Panda, Lopez also made headlines during a lavish Indian wedding in November, where she performed for billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and her groom, Vamsi Gadiraju.

Image credits: Denise Truscello/Getty Images

While her crystal-studded Manish Malhotra saree paired with an emerald necklace was widely admired, her more revealing performance outfits drew criticism from viewers who felt they didn’t align with traditional wedding norms.

Despite the criticism, Lopez has shown little interest in toning down her style to appease online critics.

“If I looked that great I’d dress however I darn well wanted,” said one netizen

