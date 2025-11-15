Hey Pandas, What Are Some Special Christmas Gift Ideas? (Closed)

Buying presents shouldn’t be about buying something for the sake of it. I believe some of the best presents are the ones with a lot of thought put into them, have special meanings or are handmade. So what is the best gift you have given, received thought of?
#1
My favourite gift I’ve ever received was a personalised recipe book. I can write my own recipes, add family recipes or recipes I have found online or in magazines that I’ve tried and liked.
#2
A lot of my family members give tickets to something rather than a physical gift. It is way better because instead of just being an object that gers forgotten about, it has a fun memory with family
#3
A fun gift would be a gift bag full of their favorite snacks and drinks! maybe add a few gift cards too!
#4
Giving hubby a key ring with engraved disks of all the places we have traveled together.
