Hey Pandas, What Are Some Special Christmas Gift Ideas? (Closed)

Buying presents shouldn’t be about buying something for the sake of it. I believe some of the best presents are the ones with a lot of thought put into them, have special meanings or are handmade. So what is the best gift you have given, received thought of?

My favourite gift I’ve ever received was a personalised recipe book. I can write my own recipes, add family recipes or recipes I have found online or in magazines that I’ve tried and liked.

A lot of my family members give tickets to something rather than a physical gift. It is way better because instead of just being an object that gers forgotten about, it has a fun memory with family

A fun gift would be a gift bag full of their favorite snacks and drinks! maybe add a few gift cards too!

Giving hubby a key ring with engraved disks of all the places we have traveled together.

