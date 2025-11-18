I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

by

I am a Berlin-based Indian artist, animator, illustrator, and storyteller. I see visuals everywhere—in coffee stains, cut vegetables, or cracks on a wall. I also like picking up any form and turning it into a completely unrelated visual.

I started working with autumn leaves in 2008, and it has now become a ritual of sorts. This activity has taken on more meaning since my daughter was born seven years ago. We collect autumn leaves together, then I photograph them, composite the photos with my drawings, and in the end, we have quirky illustrations. I love my daughter’s reactions to these, and I sincerely hope you enjoy them too.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1 As Dino Looked On The Autumn Colours In Disbe”Leaf” !

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#2 Cranes They Never Get Tired Of Leafting Weights

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#3 Fish Crane Banana

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#4 Entertainment…leave It Up To Us!

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#5 Run Ginkgo Run!

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#6 We Got Our Christmas Tree In October

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#7 Chief Big Three Leaves

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#8 Ninja Leaves!

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#9 Weightleafting

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#10 The Falling Icarus Drifts By My Window

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#11 The Best Therapy Is A Walk In The Autumn Leaves

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#12 Cheapskate

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#13 The Wind, Blows Away The Leaves

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#14 A Leaf Out Of My Own Book

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#15 I Identify As A Wallnut!

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#16 Leaf Me Alone Punk!

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#17 After She Leaves

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#18 Ginkoooo Ginko Ba Ba Ba !

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

#19 An “Autumn”obile !

I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Celebrity “Side Skills” That Could Make Them Famous In Those Specific Areas, Too
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Type In The Words “I Hate People Who” And Let Autocorrect Do The Rest (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Mini Recap — The Mentalist 2.09 “A Price Above Rubies”
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2009
“Think Twice”: Woman Screams At Kids For Ruining Her $1000 Hairdo, Gets Shut Up When Parent Arrives
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
30 People Share “American Things” They’d Never Heard About Until They Visited The States
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Mom Shocked By 8th Grade Teacher Reading Anne Frank’s Diary To Her Kid, Gets Teacher Fired
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.