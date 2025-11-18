I Transform Autumn Leaves Into Illustrations (19 New Pics)

I am a Berlin-based Indian artist, animator, illustrator, and storyteller. I see visuals everywhere—in coffee stains, cut vegetables, or cracks on a wall. I also like picking up any form and turning it into a completely unrelated visual.
I started working with autumn leaves in 2008, and it has now become a ritual of sorts. This activity has taken on more meaning since my daughter was born seven years ago. We collect autumn leaves together, then I photograph them, composite the photos with my drawings, and in the end, we have quirky illustrations. I love my daughter’s reactions to these, and I sincerely hope you enjoy them too.
#1 As Dino Looked On The Autumn Colours In Disbe”Leaf” !
#2 Cranes They Never Get Tired Of Leafting Weights
#3 Fish Crane Banana
#4 Entertainment…leave It Up To Us!
#5 Run Ginkgo Run!
#6 We Got Our Christmas Tree In October
#7 Chief Big Three Leaves
#8 Ninja Leaves!
#9 Weightleafting
#10 The Falling Icarus Drifts By My Window
#11 The Best Therapy Is A Walk In The Autumn Leaves
#12 Cheapskate
#13 The Wind, Blows Away The Leaves
#14 A Leaf Out Of My Own Book
#15 I Identify As A Wallnut!
#16 Leaf Me Alone Punk!
#17 After She Leaves
#18 Ginkoooo Ginko Ba Ba Ba !
#19 An “Autumn”obile !
