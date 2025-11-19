Beloved YouTuber’s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

by

Fans of Donna Jordan, a beloved YouTube craft influencer known for her quilt tutorials, were left heartbroken after her husband, Matt Jordan, abruptly interrupted one of her videos to announce that she had passed away.

What started as a typical quilting tutorial took a devastating turn when the 67-year-old husband appeared on-screen to share the sad news with Donna’s 706,000 subscribers.

Barely able to hold back the tears, Matt revealed that Donna died in the early hours of March 14 after losing her battle with an unspecified illness.

“This video will end right here,” the father-of-four said, interrupting a pre-recorded video tutorial that Donna was unable to complete before passing away.

“We will miss her greatly here… for me, she was a great wife, a great business partner, and a great mother,” the husband said.

Fans of craft influencer Donna Jordan were left heartbroken after her husband interrupted one of her videos to explain that she had passed away

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

Growing up with the technology of the 50s and 60s, we never even dreamed that we could touch the lives of this many people without traveling anywhere,” Donna wrote about her channel.

“It truly has been a miraculous ride to where we are now.”

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

Donna was a beloved figure in the quilting community. She had spent over 50 years sharing her passion for fabric and quilting with detailed tutorials and hands-on guides that helped thousands of fans embark on their own quilting journeys.

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

In what’s now known as her final clip, Donna was seen explaining how to create a quilt pattern called “Drop Diamonds,” enthusiastically guiding her viewers through the process before the video cut to Matt’s somber announcement.

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

The video, titled Celebration Of Life: Donna Jordan, shows the gorgeous results of her final project, a complex tapestry in red, white, and black colors, mixing floral and intricate designs with the aforementioned diamonds.

Her tutorial walked viewers through the process of creating “blocks,” which can then be arranged in whichever way the creator sees fit, as the diamonds not only act as decorations, but as unifying elements among the different pieces.

“When I met Donna, we were both 16-year-olds, and she was already making quilts,” Matt explained after Donna’s segment ended. “I’m 67 now. We’d been working together on her craft, her fabrics, for more than 50 years.”

Matt thanked his wife and audience and stated that the channel will continue to produce quilting tutorials in honor of Donna

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

The pair hail from Pasadena, California, but built their life in Grants Pass, Oregon. Both Donna and Matt are skilled quilters, with Matt taking care of measuring and cutting the fabrics, and Donna of designing and sewing the patterns.

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

“I just want to tell you that Donna loved what she did,” Matt said, with a smile briefly illuminating the sadness in his eyes.

“She couldn’t believe that she could make money making quilts and teaching others how to make their own,” he added. “It was such a blessing to her, and I hope it’s a blessing to you all.”

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

Matt then explained how Donna had been “a great wife, a great partner, and a great mother” and that their children were all involved in the quilt-making process at one point.

In one of the clip’s most moving moments, Matt directs the camera towards one of his most prized possessions: a family photo of him, Donna, and his four children at his daughter Michelle’s wedding.

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Image credits: Jordan Fabrics

“I’m just so proud and grateful to have such a wonderful family,” he said before stating that both he and Donna were also grateful for “having such a wonderful audience” and that Jordan Fabrics will continue to produce videos in honor of Donna’s memory.

“Heartbreaking.” Netizens lamented the passing of Donna, celebrating her legacy on social media

Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans
Beloved YouTuber&#8217;s Husband Interrupts Her Video To Reveal Her Passing To Fans

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Times People Couldn’t Believe Their Luck In Thrift Stores
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Wish Julie Roginsky Would Have Spoken Up Sooner About Roger Ailes
3 min read
Apr, 4, 2017
Bloodline
Bloodline Season 1 Episode 7 Review: “Part 7”
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2015
Real Sports
Did you Realize Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel is in Season 25?
3 min read
Oct, 26, 2019
That ’70s Show Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Here’s What Famous Historical Figures Would Look Like Today, As Shared On This IG Page (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025