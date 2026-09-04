J.K. Rowling Allegedly Forced To Cover Her $150M Yacht’s Name In LA Amid Fears It Could Attract Protesters

J.K. Rowling’s controversial public image appears to have followed her from Scotland all the way to the Los Angeles waterfront.
A lavish yacht reportedly arrived at Marina del Rey on August 30, 2026, about a week before Labor Day, featuring an unusual detail that caught the eyes of onlookers: the vessel’s name had been covered up.
Now, sources have reportedly identified it as the Harry Potter author’s $150 million superyacht Samsara.
“She’s undone her legacy by being a giant and particularly nasty TERF,” one netizen commented.
Local boat captains have reportedly explained why J.K. Rowling’s boat keeps its name hidden
By sailing into Marina del Rey with its name covered, Samsara sparked rumors early after its arrival, as the act was considered “quite unusual” by many locals, the California Post said.
But despite Rowling’s attempt to hide her presence, the fact that the vessel belonged to her was reportedly well-known, with one local even calling it “the worst-kept secret on the Marina.”
However, Rowling has neither been publicly spotted since the ship docked nor has she talked about it on X, where she has 13.7 million followers.
Multiple videos of the yacht are circulating on social media, and several netizens in the maritime industry have also identified it as Samsara.
“Absolutely JK Rowling’s boat,” said a boat captain, Norman Viano.
“It was here last May too, and as soon as it arrived, the crew quickly covered up the name, and then it disappeared off AIS, I suspect bc of her outspoken activism, which I think is hilarious bc not even Russian oligarchs or Mexican cartel superyacht owners do that.”
“Confirmed by local boat captains to be JK Rowling’s Samsara. The name is covered after docking as it often attracts protesters,” said traveler Amelia Hagen.
Built by Dutch company Oceanco in 2015, the 89-meter (290-foot) luxury yacht was first sold to American businessman Eric Smidt, then to Australian billionaire Brett Blundy, before Rowling purchased it in 2023.
It comes with a master suite with a private exterior deck, 2 VIP suites, and 4 guest cabins, and can sail at a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.
Netizens theorized the name was hidden to avoid it being vandalized by her detractors
J.K. Rowling’s unusual attempt at anonymity has nevertheless sparked plenty of debate online, drawing both support and criticism.
“Having things like a giant $150 million yacht is called begging for attention,” one said. “Don’t do flashy things unless you are a narcissist that lives off attention.”
Another wrote, “It’s not the backlash they fear. It is the violent, unhinged leftists.”
“She’s actually pledged her entire fortune to bully trans people… She is, in fact, a bad person,” wrote another.
“I’ll take a billion dollars in exchange for ret**ded peasants hating me,” said a fourth.
“Money is not why she has to hide. Left-wing lunatics are,” commented a fifth.
“All for writing some kooky children’s book series. Capitalism pays,” said one more.
The outrage over J.K. Rowling has plagued HBO’s new Harry Potter series
J.K. Rowling’s popularity among a certain section of her massive fanbase has become increasingly contentious since 2019, when she publicly backed researcher Maya Forstater in a dispute over gender-critical views.
The backlash intensified in 2020 after Rowling mocked the phrase “people who menstruate” and published a 3,600-word essay arguing, “If gender isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”
In 2022, she founded and funds Beira’s Place, a women-only violence support center in Edinburgh, and donated £70,000 ($94,600) toward For Women Scotland’s legal challenge concerning the definition of “woman” and “s*x” under the Equality Act.
In late 2024, she established the J.K. Rowling Women’s Fund, a private fund that provides legal support to women and organizations fighting to preserve biological identity-based rights.
In 2025, she posted a picture on the deck of a yacht, presumably Samsara, with a cigar in one hand and a drink in the other, saying, “I love it when a plan comes together,” after a UK Supreme Court ruling decided that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological identity.
Her comments have drawn condemnation from LGBTQ+ organizations, fans, and several Harry Potter movie franchise stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who publicly expressed support for transgender people and distanced themselves from the author.
The controversy has now plagued the new Harry Potter show by HBO, where Rowling is involved as an executive producer.
“J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views,” the network defended her in a statement released on November 20, the Transgender Day of Remembrance.
“She sold her soul,” one netizen said about J.K. Rowling
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