55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Common sense, as it turns out, really isn’t all that common. Whether it’s an honest mistake or just pure confidence, people do some surprisingly wild things without realizing — or caring — how sideways it could go.
That’s basically the entire foundation of r/OopsThatsDeadly, an online corner dedicated to reckless (or brave?) moments.
You’ll see someone casually bare-handing a deadly creature for a quick photo, or a worker tackling a hundred bats using little more than thin plastic gloves. Every single one of these photos captures someone standing just one awkward slip away from a total catastrophe.
They got lucky and lived to tell the tale, but let this list be your friendly reality check: if something looks sketchy, it almost definitely is.
#1 That’s A Hai Coral Snake, In The Same Family As Cobras, Extremely Venomous
Image source: ChemicallyLoved
#2 Using Pressure Treated Lumber To Cook With
Image source: throughthequad
#3 Not Safe At All
Image source: ThatOldG
#4 This Guy On TikTok Using His Thigh As A Surface To Cut Firewood Using A Circular Saw. If Only There Was Some Surface Nearby He Could Use Instead
Image source: vielljaguovza
#5 Nature Jab Backyard “Mad Scientist” Or Neighborhood’s Worst Chemical Hazard?
Image source: ReplacementIll5779
#6 Op Got Defensive And Deleted Their Account After Being Told What A Bad Idea This Is In The Comments
6 mile biking commute across town with this little one strapped to my back!
Image source: WorriedImpress7624
#7 Honda Claymore
Image source: blueinagreenworld
#8 100s Of Bats Found Under The Roof Of A House. This Is The Protection They Wore For The Removal
Image source: KillaCheezGettinWarm
#9 Found Out Why My Dryer Wasn’t Drying
Image source: firemoonbaby
#10 Dry Cutting Concrete
Image source: blankdeluxe
#11 Should I Call Someone?
Image source: iamavendingmachine
#12 Aio For Telling My BF This Is A Fire Hazard
Image source: Important_Bowl_8332
#13 Those Are Five Steps Or More
Image source: KichernderFuchs
#14 Noticed This While Driving On The Freeway So I Followed It
I called it in and followed the semi until the operator told me someone was in route… just imagine the damage it could do at that speed
Image source: LandscapePale3524
#15 Not A Great Place To Go Sledding
Image source: Sohcahtoa82
#16 College Lab Full Of Unmarked Chemical Containers
Image source: jackleg_gunscientist
#17 Riding A Motorized Lawn Chair With Rollerskates, Riding Way Too Close To A Truck, In Regular Traffic, In A Fragile “Vehicle” With No Head Protection And No Seatbelt, With AirPods Preventing Him From Hearing His Surroundings. He’s One Popped Tire Or Distracted Driver Away From Disaster
Image source: odatbitch
#18 Officer Is Standing A Little Too Close To A Random Sinkhole That No One Is Quite Sure Of The Cause Yet
Image source: ProfessionalSeaCacti
#19 No Way This Is Safe, Right?
Image source: jmflyers
#20 Well I Guess It’s My Turn To Get Scolded
Image source: LadnaStojna
#21 Screwing Through The Casing Is Insane
Image source: dg54828
#22 That Seems Approved For Outdoor Use
Image source: Jumajuce
#23 Microwave Working But Not Working
Image source: Ignoramasaurus
#24 A Company Doing Fiber Install For Verizon Cut Four Holes The Road, Didn’t Put Anything Out To Mark Them, And Left For The Day
Image source: ArtisticCandy3859
#25 A Teddy Bear Covered In Years Of Fireplace Soot
Image source: LeekPutrid4363
#26 Main Building Furnace Died
Image source: [deleted]
#27 Is This Too Hot ?
Image source: kaya-jamtastic
#28 You Can See The Radiation On The Photos Dude 😭
Image source: RougeNargacuga
#29 A Friend Sent Me This From Somewhere I Used To Work. I’m Glad I Got Out Of There.(Not Op)
Image source: Thick_Suggestion_
#30 My Sisters Tires
Image source: RoboPlunger
#31 Insane Hot Tub Deck
Image source: Olipermoliper
#32 Swimming Across A Busy Boat Channel At Dusk
Image source: forthegreyhounds
#33 Hate To Break It To You
Found these weird tunnels under Paris
Image source: iggbyetn
#34 The Hotel This Person Is Staying In (Malta) Is Running An Ozone Generator Where People Sleep
Image source: ydkLars
#35 A Couple Enjoys Some Privacy As They Embrace In A Hole In The Sand On A Beach In Santa Monica, California. July 1950
Image source: Major-BFweener
#36 This Christian Good Luck Charm Will Make Sure Youll Meet The Lord, Soon!
Image source: blueinagreenworld
#37 Oh Deer
Image source: Temnodontosaurus
#38 Lava Lamp Recycled Into A Candle
Image source: FriedBeeClits
#39 Man Finds Bat Somewhere And Allows It To Crawl Around On His Bare Hands. Bats Found Indoors Or On The Ground Might Be Sick With Rabies
Image source: Vectorman1989
#40 Marbled Cone Snail
Image source: jackedturtle104
#41 Playing With A Highly Venomous Sea Snake
Image source: Puppiesarebetter
#42 Redditor Unconcerned About This
Image source: Accomplished-Boot-81
#43 Found This On A Community Page
Image source: DifficultAd3885
#44 Finds Eastern Brown Snake, Picks It Up For ID Photo On Reddit
Image source: CautiousEmergency367
#45 Someone Should Check In On Miss Lorna Lawrence (Liberty Magazine, Jun 28, 1924)
Image source: UnCidreAuYerMad
#46 “Can I Ignore My Body Rotting?”
It’s their flesh dying (necrosis). And the steps/symptoms before this absolutely would have warranted medical attention.
Image source: thefanum
#47 Another Human Mouse Trap
Along a walking trail popular with kids on scooters and moms pushing strollers. That log weighs hundreds of pounds and is precariously balanced.
Image source: RutCry
#48 Car Parked Next To Me Has A Skull With Horns As A Dashboard Accessory
Image source: CoolPinkBackpack
#49 I Accidentally Left A Mirror In My Car And This Is What Happened
Image source: HannahO__O
#50 Wall In Danger Of Collapse
Image source: Fancy-Pen-2343
#51 This Sinkhole Opened In The Middle Of My Road
Image source: ParanormalCrow
#52 We Baked The First Pizza In Abandoned Mine
Image source: sBucks24
#53 Is This Poisonous Hemlock?
Image source: sweeetscience
#54 Orange Glow
Image source: billybonestorm
#55 Should Be Safe Right?
Image source: spareribs78
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