55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

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Common sense, as it turns out, really isn’t all that common. Whether it’s an honest mistake or just pure confidence, people do some surprisingly wild things without realizing — or caring — how sideways it could go.

That’s basically the entire foundation of r/OopsThatsDeadly, an online corner dedicated to reckless (or brave?) moments.

You’ll see someone casually bare-handing a deadly creature for a quick photo, or a worker tackling a hundred bats using little more than thin plastic gloves. Every single one of these photos captures someone standing just one awkward slip away from a total catastrophe.

They got lucky and lived to tell the tale, but let this list be your friendly reality check: if something looks sketchy, it almost definitely is.

#1 That’s A Hai Coral Snake, In The Same Family As Cobras, Extremely Venomous

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: ChemicallyLoved

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

#2 Using Pressure Treated Lumber To Cook With

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: throughthequad

#3 Not Safe At All

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: ThatOldG

#4 This Guy On TikTok Using His Thigh As A Surface To Cut Firewood Using A Circular Saw. If Only There Was Some Surface Nearby He Could Use Instead

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: vielljaguovza

#5 Nature Jab Backyard “Mad Scientist” Or Neighborhood’s Worst Chemical Hazard?

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: ReplacementIll5779

#6 Op Got Defensive And Deleted Their Account After Being Told What A Bad Idea This Is In The Comments

6 mile biking commute across town with this little one strapped to my back!

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: WorriedImpress7624

#7 Honda Claymore

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: blueinagreenworld

#8 100s Of Bats Found Under The Roof Of A House. This Is The Protection They Wore For The Removal

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: KillaCheezGettinWarm

#9 Found Out Why My Dryer Wasn’t Drying

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: firemoonbaby

#10 Dry Cutting Concrete

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: blankdeluxe

#11 Should I Call Someone?

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: iamavendingmachine

#12 Aio For Telling My BF This Is A Fire Hazard

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Important_Bowl_8332

#13 Those Are Five Steps Or More

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: KichernderFuchs

#14 Noticed This While Driving On The Freeway So I Followed It

I called it in and followed the semi until the operator told me someone was in route… just imagine the damage it could do at that speed

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: LandscapePale3524

#15 Not A Great Place To Go Sledding

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Sohcahtoa82

#16 College Lab Full Of Unmarked Chemical Containers

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: jackleg_gunscientist

#17 Riding A Motorized Lawn Chair With Rollerskates, Riding Way Too Close To A Truck, In Regular Traffic, In A Fragile “Vehicle” With No Head Protection And No Seatbelt, With AirPods Preventing Him From Hearing His Surroundings. He’s One Popped Tire Or Distracted Driver Away From Disaster

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: odatbitch

#18 Officer Is Standing A Little Too Close To A Random Sinkhole That No One Is Quite Sure Of The Cause Yet

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: ProfessionalSeaCacti

#19 No Way This Is Safe, Right?

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: jmflyers

#20 Well I Guess It’s My Turn To Get Scolded

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: LadnaStojna

#21 Screwing Through The Casing Is Insane

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: dg54828

#22 That Seems Approved For Outdoor Use

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Jumajuce

#23 Microwave Working But Not Working

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Ignoramasaurus

#24 A Company Doing Fiber Install For Verizon Cut Four Holes The Road, Didn’t Put Anything Out To Mark Them, And Left For The Day

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: ArtisticCandy3859

#25 A Teddy Bear Covered In Years Of Fireplace Soot

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: LeekPutrid4363

#26 Main Building Furnace Died

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#27 Is This Too Hot ?

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: kaya-jamtastic

#28 You Can See The Radiation On The Photos Dude 😭

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: RougeNargacuga

#29 A Friend Sent Me This From Somewhere I Used To Work. I’m Glad I Got Out Of There.(Not Op)

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Thick_Suggestion_

#30 My Sisters Tires

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: RoboPlunger

#31 Insane Hot Tub Deck

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Olipermoliper

#32 Swimming Across A Busy Boat Channel At Dusk

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: forthegreyhounds

#33 Hate To Break It To You

Found these weird tunnels under Paris

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: iggbyetn

#34 The Hotel This Person Is Staying In (Malta) Is Running An Ozone Generator Where People Sleep

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: ydkLars

#35 A Couple Enjoys Some Privacy As They Embrace In A Hole In The Sand On A Beach In Santa Monica, California. July 1950

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Major-BFweener

#36 This Christian Good Luck Charm Will Make Sure Youll Meet The Lord, Soon!

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: blueinagreenworld

#37 Oh Deer

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Temnodontosaurus

#38 Lava Lamp Recycled Into A Candle

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: FriedBeeClits

#39 Man Finds Bat Somewhere And Allows It To Crawl Around On His Bare Hands. Bats Found Indoors Or On The Ground Might Be Sick With Rabies

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Vectorman1989

#40 Marbled Cone Snail

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: jackedturtle104

#41 Playing With A Highly Venomous Sea Snake

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Puppiesarebetter

#42 Redditor Unconcerned About This

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: Accomplished-Boot-81

#43 Found This On A Community Page

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: DifficultAd3885

#44 Finds Eastern Brown Snake, Picks It Up For ID Photo On Reddit

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: CautiousEmergency367

#45 Someone Should Check In On Miss Lorna Lawrence (Liberty Magazine, Jun 28, 1924)

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: UnCidreAuYerMad

#46 “Can I Ignore My Body Rotting?”

It’s their flesh dying (necrosis). And the steps/symptoms before this absolutely would have warranted medical attention.

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: thefanum

#47 Another Human Mouse Trap

Along a walking trail popular with kids on scooters and moms pushing strollers. That log weighs hundreds of pounds and is precariously balanced.

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: RutCry

#48 Car Parked Next To Me Has A Skull With Horns As A Dashboard Accessory

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: CoolPinkBackpack

#49 I Accidentally Left A Mirror In My Car And This Is What Happened

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: HannahO__O

#50 Wall In Danger Of Collapse

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source:  Fancy-Pen-2343

#51 This Sinkhole Opened In The Middle Of My Road

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: ParanormalCrow

#52 We Baked The First Pizza In Abandoned Mine

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: sBucks24

#53 Is This Poisonous Hemlock?

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: sweeetscience

#54 Orange Glow

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: billybonestorm

#55 Should Be Safe Right?

55 Dangerous Things People Did That Were Completely Unnecessary (New Pics)

Image source: spareribs78

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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