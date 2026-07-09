Jimmy Smits: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jimmy Smits: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jimmy Smits

July 9, 1955

Brooklyn, New York, US

71 Years Old

Cancer

Jimmy Smits: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jimmy Smits?

Jimmy L. Smits is an American actor known for his compelling portrayals of principled legal and law enforcement figures. He brings a distinct gravitas and emotional depth to each role, making him a respected presence on screen for decades.

His breakout moment arrived with his role as attorney Victor Sifuentes on the acclaimed drama L.A. Law, earning him an Emmy Award. This performance captivated audiences and established Smits as a significant talent in television.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Jimmy L. Smits experienced a rich multicultural home with a Puerto Rican mother and a Surinamese father of Dutch descent. His family instilled strong Roman Catholic values, shaping his early life experiences.

He cultivated an early interest in theater at Thomas Jefferson High School, leading him to Brooklyn College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1980. Smits further refined his craft, completing a Master of Fine Arts from Cornell University in 1982.

Notable Relationships

Over decades, Jimmy L. Smits has maintained a long-term relationship with actress Wanda De Jesus, with whom he has been partnered since 1986. This enduring partnership followed his earlier marriage to high school sweetheart Barbara Smits.

Smits and Barbara Smits share two children, Taina and Joaquin. Despite his public career, Smits consistently keeps his personal life and family details largely private.

Career Highlights

Jimmy L. Smits’s career is defined by prominent roles in critically acclaimed television series, notably as Victor Sifuentes in L.A. Law and Detective Bobby Simone in NYPD Blue. His performances garnered significant viewership and critical recognition.

Beyond acting, Smits co-founded the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts in 1997, championing Latino representation in media. He also invested in the Conga Room, a Los Angeles dance club, promoting Latino music and culture.

Smits has collected an Emmy Award for L.A. Law, a Golden Globe for NYPD Blue, and multiple ALMA Awards, solidifying his status as a decorated and influential actor.

Signature Quote

“Work very, very hard and always be prepared; never give up; and once you get the job, give them more than they ever expected.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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