Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Are The 5 Most Beautiful Things In The World? (Closed)

What do you think are the 5 most beautiful things in the world?
#1
1. Nature
2. Animals
3. Peoples Kindness
4. Loved ones
5. Creativity
#2
Life
Love
Hope
Peace
Nature
#3
1. Kindness
2. Mother Nature
3. Animals!!!
#4
I’m going to get quite specific, and it is only my opinion. In no particular order:
1. The town of Lencois (Sorry I don’t know how to do the accents on letters), Brazil
2. Half way between Komodo & Rinca Islands, just north of Padar Island. Just before the sun sets, thousands of bats appear from the small islands like a black cloud and swoop across the setting sun, and in the morning the dolphins are often out.
5. The smell of the Irish countryside! Specifically when you catch a whiff of the turf fireplace from a nearby house.
4. Dogs, all dogs (especially those considered ‘ugly’ by conventional standards)!
5. My wife.
#5
Kindness
Hope
Animals
Family
Self love
#6
1. loving yourself
2. sunflowers
3. the moon
4. crying at 3am and reminding yourself your human
5. being a moonchild
#7
1. Cat eyes
2. Sunset/Sunrise
3. Peacocks
4. Cinnamon rolls/monkey bread
5. You bruh
#8
Nature
Animals
lego store
me
songs
#9
#1. Cats
#2. Music
#3. Oxygen
#4. The Spring
#5. axolotls
#10
1. Music (specifically Debussy)
2. The sky
3. Leonid Afremov paintings (R.I.P)
4. Rocks and minerals
5. Flora and fauna
#11
1. Rossini 2. Friendship 3. Comedy 4. Books
5. My crush
#12
Canada landscape
the sun setting over the ocean
people being kind, to just strangers, just because
classical music
the stars
#13
– my best friend
– my horse
-cherry trees
– love
– clouds
#14
Kind people
Animals
Nature
The oceans
Diamonds
#15
1. Flower fields
2. Jungles
3. Leopards
4. Peacocks
5. YOU!
