“So She’s Into Clones”: Jim Carrey Marries Girlfriend Min Ah, And Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing

Jim Carrey has surprised fans by marrying his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah, but for some corners of the internet, the wedding has revived a bizarre theory questioning whether this is even the real Carrey.
Netizens immediately brought back the strange “Jim Carrey clone” theories that first exploded after the 64-year-old star’s dramatically altered appearance at the César Awards earlier this year.
“So she’s into clones, nice to know,” one commenter wrote, while another joked, “Would the real Jim Carrey please stand up!”
Jim Carrey has tied the knot with his 32-year-old longtime girlfriend, Min Ah, in a private Los Angeles ceremony
Jim Carrey and Min Ah are believed to have been quietly linked since 2022, when the pair were reportedly spotted together in Los Angeles.
For years, however, they kept their relationship largely out of the public eye.
That changed in February this year when the couple made their red-carpet debut at the 51st César Awards in Paris.
Min accompanied Carrey to the ceremony, where he received an Honorary César for his contribution to cinema.
During his emotional acceptance speech, the actor publicly thanked his “sublime companion,” saying, “Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah.”
Now, Jim has quietly tied the knot with the 32-year-old actress and artist in a private Los Angeles ceremony on Wednesday, September 30.
The news of his surprise wedding has reignited the bizarre “Jim Carrey clone” theory that exploded earlier this year
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A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE.
As the news broke, social media appeared more interested in Carrey’s appearance, dragging an old conspiracy theory back into the conversation.
“That’s cute, the clone Jim got married!” one person wrote.
“I thought we all agreed that Jim is no longer Earthside,” another joked.
One commenter claimed, “I have always laughed at the Hollywood clone jokes because it is just so ridiculous….until Jim Carrey 2.0, I am completely convinced now…like, they didn’t even try to make his clone look like him.”
Others questioned, “Did she really marry Jim tho? The new clone handler…”
“Is that the real Jim Carrey or that weird a** Jim Carrey from a few months ago?” another asked.
Netizens claimed that The Truman Show actor had been “cloned” or even “replaced by a body double” at the César Awards
Clone speculation began after Jim appeared at the César Awards, looking noticeably different from his past public appearances.
He had shaved off his familiar gray beard and appeared with a markedly different hairstyle and a smoother-looking face.
His serious demeanor and emotional French-language acceptance speech also struck some viewers as unfamiliar.
The theory became so widespread that even people connected to the event addressed it.
Jim’s longtime publicist, Marleah Leslie, dismissed the speculation, while César Awards general delegate Gregory Caulier confirmed that Carrey himself had attended the ceremony.
The rumors were further fueled by British drag and makeup artist Alexis Stone, who posted images purporting to show a prosthetic transformation into the actor.
The images sent conspiracy accounts into another frenzy, but the supposed prosthetic “evidence” was later revealed to be part of Stone’s elaborate art and prank work.
For Jim, the wedding also marks a major change from his previous stance on marriage.
Min is his third wife, following his marriages to Melissa Womer and Lauren Holly.
Carrey married Womer in 1987, before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest comedy stars.
The couple welcomed their daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, that same year and remained married until 1995.
Carrey had previously spent nearly three decades without marrying again after two short-lived unions in the 1990s
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A year later, Jim married his Dumb and Dumber co-star Lauren Holly.
The marriage lasted less than a year, and the pair divorced in 1997.
After his second divorce, Carrey spent decades in high-profile relationships and engagements without marrying again.
He was famously engaged to Renée Zellweger and later had a long-term relationship with Jenny McCarthy, but he had previously said he was reluctant to walk down the aisle again.
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During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2014, Carrey candidly explained his decision to swear off legal marriage at the time.
When Stern asked if he would ever consider tying the knot a third time, Jim responded directly, “I just don’t see it as necessary at this point. Is it really sacred? I don’t know.”
He added that he wouldn’t “voluntarily go that way” again.
However, he did leave a small window open that would later seem relevant to his decision to marry Min, concluding, “I can’t say that I know how I would feel if I meet somebody that knocks my head off. I can’t make hard, fast rules about the future.”
“Jim never got married, that clone did though. Jim’s gone…” one netizen speculated
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